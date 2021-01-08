Sanwo-Olu seeks prayers for fallen heroes, security agencies

. As clerics, security chiefs hold Special Jummat Service

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Friday called on Nigerians and Lagosians in particular to cultivate the habit of praying for fallen heroes and security agencies, describing prayers as the best gifts they can offer the officers who paid the supreme prize.

Speaking a special Jummat prayer session, which held at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the residents to always pray for the security agencies who, are according to him, are working hard to ensure continued peace in the country.

The governor, who spoke through the state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi commended the ability and capacity of the Armed Forces in combating crime in Nigeria.

On his part, the Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad said the security agencies like their medical professionals are saddled with crucial responsibilities of looking after people to ensure safety of lives and properties.

According to the Islamic scholar, the task of ensuring peace in the country is very difficult, especially when there are more law breakers than the law keepers, saying it arduous task for some people deny themselves of pleasure for some people to enjoy.

