Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu seeks prayers for fallen heroes, security agencies

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

. As clerics, security chiefs hold Special Jummat Service

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Friday called on Nigerians and Lagosians in particular to cultivate the habit of praying for fallen heroes and security agencies, describing prayers as the best gifts they can offer the officers who paid the supreme prize.
Speaking a special Jummat prayer session, which held at the Lagos State Secretariat Mosque, Alausa, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the residents to always pray for the security agencies who, are according to him, are working hard to ensure continued peace in the country.
The governor, who spoke through the state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi commended the ability and capacity of the Armed Forces in combating crime in Nigeria.
On his part, the Imam of the Lagos State Secretariat, Dr Sa’eid Ahmad said the security agencies like their medical professionals are saddled with crucial responsibilities of looking after people to ensure safety of lives and properties.
According to the Islamic scholar, the task of ensuring peace in the country is very difficult, especially when there are more law breakers than the law keepers, saying it arduous task for some people deny themselves of pleasure for some people to enjoy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos discharges 50 COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has discharged 50 COVID-19 patients after testing negative to the deadly virus. According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the discharged patients comprised 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from the state isolation facilities to reunite with the society. The governor, who is also the Incident Commander, said: “Today, […]
Metro & Crime

Police put N500,000 bounty on serial killer, Shodipe

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Police Command yesterday announced a reward of N500,000 for anyone who could track down the fleeing suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe. Shodipe (19) had confessed to have killed about six people, among them a fiveyear- old boy, Toheeb, in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State. The local vigilantes arrested Shodipe, […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC storms Abia, seals hotel, housing estate

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday sealed a hotel and a housing estate in Umuahia, Abia State. At press time, the owners of the hospitality facility – Benac Hotel – opposite the Mata Dei Catholic close to the State Radio/ TV station, the BCA, and the housing estate at the former location of Umuahia […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica