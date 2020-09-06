News

Sanwo-Olu set for coronation of 15th Oniru

…as monarch unveils plans for Iru’s development

 

All is now set for the coronation of 15th Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal Abisogun II, as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other eminent personalities in Nigeria are set for the coronation of the monarch today.

 

This was even as Oniru of Iruland, Oba Lawal, has reiterated his commitment to development of Iruland through frequent enhancement of security and empowerment of residents of the kingdom.

According to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s appointment manifest made available to Sunday Telegraph, the governor will formally superintend the coronation of his former Commissioner for Agriculture as the 15th Oniru of Ireland at the Oniru Palace, Victoria Island.

 

Meanwhile, while speaking at a four-day series of town hall meetings hosted by the monarch to engage stakeholders, residents and business entities within Oniru Estate recently, the Oniru said that the meeting was meant to discuss the prospects towards improving livelihoods and fostering development, adding that the parley was a deliberate effort to solicit, direct feedback about present conditions and future development strategies.

 

At the meetings, issues on the security, effective drainages and traffic management were discussed extensively at the sessions with residents making recommendations and requests on how to tackle the challenges accordingly.

 

The monarch, who joined the meeting virtually, also expressed his passion for frequently engaging stakeholders, describing them as allies and partners for the development and growth of the kingdom.

 

Oba Lawal, who spoke through his Private Secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, a lawyer, expressed gratitude to all the residents across the different zones, saying that the meeting was meant to seek corporation of the various stakeholders before embarking on other arrays of developmental plans.

 

Oba Lawal said:”I always try to avoid the predict-andprovide theory or syndrome in all the leadership positions I have occupied. Therefore, before I set out to implement any policy program or project; I ensure stakeholder feedback is sought, hence this engagement.”

He continued: “I am committed to leading large-scale change by inspiring climate leadership, impact investment, and deep social inclusion for a more sustainable livelihood.”

