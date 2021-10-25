Sports

Sanwo-Olu set to engage youths for robust economic development

The senior special assistant to Lagos state governor on Sports, Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye on Sunday said part of the vision of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration is to actively engage the teeming youths of the state for a more robust economic development.

Speaking at a press conference of the maiden edition of BOS Youth Cup organized by Babajide Sanwo-Olu Academy, an initiative driven by the governor’s aides said the briefing marked the kick-off of the tournament which is one of the key programmes under governor’s THEMES developmental agenda strategically put in place for a greater Lagos.

 

He said:‘’ This is a deliberate policy of Mr. Governor due to the very important position the youth demographic occupies in the country’s population.

 

Records show that the youths occupy about 45 per cent of Nigeria’s population and when broken down to states, Lagos has the highest number of the youth demographic in Nigeria, standing at 54 per cent.

