Sanwo-Olu set to launch 300 FLM  buses to replace Okada, Keke Marwa

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide is set to launch about 300 mini buses to replace commercial motorcycles and tricycles known as Okada and Keke Marwa respectively from the prohibited routes by the Lagos Traffic laws.

Following the restriction of motorcycles and tricycles in the six local government areas and nine local council development areas, there have been a mobility gap in some areas which needed to be filed urgently. The development led to the continued operation of the commercial motorcycles on the prohibited routes.

The operation of the commercial motorcycles have, however, led to security challenges and lost of lives of some residents due to frequent road crashes.

But to phase out the commercial motorcycles and tricycles from the prohibited routes, the buses named “First and Last Miles” (FLM) Scheme became imperative within the areas, especially some of the hard-to-reach communities.

The FLM bus Scheme is an innovative transport option which is expected to give commuters in communities outside the main transit corridor a wider berth in accessing transport routes.

The Lagos FLM, according to the state government is part of the statewide Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), conceived to develop a coherent, formalized and regulated bus transport system and network across the state.

It would be recalled that in 2012, it was learnt LAMATA carried out a Bus Route Network Study which rationalized and identified 485 individual major bus routes. Also identified are standard routes, first and last mile routes and 14 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) conidors from the Lagos State Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

