Sanwo-Olu settles N500k debt for man who wanted to jump into the lagoon

Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
has settled a N500,000 loan for Adeyinka Abiodun, a resident who wanted to commit suicide by jumping into the lagoon.
Abiodun was stopped on Friday by the police around the Third Mainland Bridge as he attempted to kill himself.
Bala Elkana, Lagos Police Spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday said 45-year-old Abiodun had defaulted on a loan he took to boost his business, and as a result wanted to end his life.
“He stated that in March 2020, he procured a loan of N390,000 with monthly repayment plan for six months and accrued interest of N142,287:25 from a microfinance bank in Lagos Island,” the statement read.
“The loan was collected with intent to upgrade his wine retail business, but the business failed and the money was lost. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in physics and a Master’s degree in business administration. He is married with two children. He is currently attending medical and counselling sessions. The microfinance bank was contacted and they confirmed the loan.
“The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, moved with compassion, came to the rescue by repaying the loan.
“Worried by the rate in which people are killing themselves, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu psc, enjoined Lagosians to always explore other means of addressing life challenges than resorting to taking their own lives, as suicide is never an option.”
The spokesman said this is the eighth suicide attempt foiled by the police in Lagos in the last two months.
Well-meaning individuals were also urged to always reach out to the needy and underprivileged persons around them.
In February a man jumped into the lagoon, but was later rescued.

