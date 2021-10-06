Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu signs 2021 Administration of Criminal Justice Amendment Law

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu, has assented to the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law [ACJL] of Lagos State, 2021.

 

The ACJL was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and amended in 2011 to ensure that the Fundamental Rights of suspects and persons that come into contact with the justice system, as enshrined in the Constitution are protected.

 

The signing of the amendment of the ACJL 2021 was done on September 30, 2021. In a bid to further strengthen the justice system, promote the rights of victims and suspects as well as address the issue of delay in the Administration of Criminal  Justice in Lagos State, key innovative provisions have been introduced as amendments to the Law.

 

The provisions include conducting criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform, powers of Chief Magistrate to visit Police Stations, prohibition  of media parade of suspects, compensation to victims of crime, protective measures for victims and witnesses as well as the Establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor the implementation of this Law.

 

“This further reinforces the commitment of Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the promotion of Law and Order, Protection of rights of Citizens, decongestion of our Correctional Facilities and ensuring a crimefree society in Lagos State

 

. “The Ministry of Justice through collaborative effort with Stakeholders in the Administration of Criminal Justice will ensure the provisions of this law are enforced.”

