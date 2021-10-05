Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu signs 2021 Administration of Criminal Justice amendment law

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has assented to the Administration of Criminal Justice (Amendment) Law [ACJL] of Lagos State, 2021.

The ACJL was first passed in Lagos State in 2007 and amended in 2011 (more than 10 years ago) to ensure the Fundamental Rights of suspects and persons that come into contact with the justice system, as enshrined in the constitution are protected.

The signing of the amendment of the ACJL 2021 was done on September 30, 2021.

In a bid to further strengthen the justice system, promote the rights of victims and suspects as well as address the issue of delay in the Administration of Criminal Justice in Lagos State, key innovative provisions have been introduced as amendments to the law.

The provisions include conducting criminal proceedings through audio and video conferencing platform, powers of Chief Magistrate to visit police stations, prohibition of media parade of suspects, compensation to victims of crime, protective measures for victims and witnesses as well as the Establishment of a Crime Data Register and the Criminal Justice Sector Reform Committee to monitor the implementation of this Law.

The Ministry of Justice through collaborative effort with stakeholders in the administration of criminal justice will ensure the provisions of this law are enforced.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Alleged fraud: Court dismisses Egbegbe, co-defendants’ no-case submissions

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has dismissed separate motions for no-case submission filed by a film-maker, Olajide Kazeem, alias Seun Egbegbe, and his co-defendants, in an alleged serial fraud charge filed against them by the police. In a ruling on the motions, Justice Oguntoyinbo held that the police had established […]
Metro & Crime

You’ve compromised, Ondo nurses tell labour leaders

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

…protest half salaries, disrupt union’s meeting   Nurses on the employ of Ondo State government yesterday invaded and disrupted a meeting of the State Executive Committee of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM). Some aggrieved nurses marched on the venue of the meeting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, to protest the […]
Metro & Crime

Mother of three stabbed over N600, cries for help

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Mrs. Olayinka Ogunleye, 47, a noodles seller at the Magboro area of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, is presently at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Mushin, fighting to live after one of her customers, Opeyemi Rufai, allegedly stabbed her in the stomach, leaving her intestines gushing out. According to eyewitnesses, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica