Sanwo-Olu signs executive order to rebuild Lagos, inaugurates committee

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday signed an Executive Order inaugurating an 8-man Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee to urgently oversee recovery process from wanton destruction of lives and property occasioned by the hijacked protests against police brutality in the state.

The governor explained that when the Trust Fund Bill would be passed by the House of Assembly and become law, the Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund Committee would be dissolved while its functions would be immediately transferred to the newly established Trust Fund.

Sanwo-Olu said that the Trust Fund Committee would be responsible for getting the detailed cost of restructuring and rebuilding the destroyed properties, the identification of the state’s most critical needs and how they align with his administration’s THEMES agenda, how best to improve our emergency response service–Fire, LASEMA and Health, determination of the areas of critical need to get affected agencies back to work, and the construction of a website to gather ideas from the public on the way forward.

Members of the Lagos Rebuild Trust Fund will be chaired by Mr. Yemi Cardoso as other members included Prof. Kanyisola Ajayi, Mr. Gbenga agboola, Mrs. Bola Adesola, Mr. Sam Egube, Engr. Jimi Hotonu and Mr. Abubakar Suleiman and a member of international donor agency. Sanwo-Olu said: “We believe that our culture, heritage, values and future are worth much more than the looting, arson and destruction, which we witnessed in Lagos State about two weeks ago.

“We have decided to look to the future with hope as we work on healing the wounds of our recent past. Instead of wallowing in our pain, we have chosen to positively move forward. We will embrace new standards of governance; we will build stronger partnerships, stronger people, stronger institutions, and a stronger state. Our strength lies in our uncanny ability to overcome the most complicated challenges because we have people who genuinely love Lagos State and will assiduously do all they can to preserve its peace and unity.”

