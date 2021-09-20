Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu signs Lagos Anti-open Grazing Bill into law

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, signed into law the Open Grazing Prohibition Bill, recently passed by the Lagos House of Assembly.

The House on Thursday, September 9, 2021, passed both the state VAT and open grazing bills. The governor had since signed the VAT bill.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zone 16: 12 officers decorated with new ranks

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Twelve police officers from Zone 16, Bayelsa State were yesterday promoted to higher ranks. The printed officers include the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), SP Ikwo Kevin. Decorating the officers at the zone, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in charge of the zone, Austin Agbonlahor, charged them on selfless service to the country. Congratulating […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Cult members planning to unleash terror Tuesday – Police

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have warned against plans by any cult group to unleash violence across the state. The state police command said the warning followed intelligence reports at its disposal indicating that members of a notorious cult group planned to unleash terror and violence on Tuesday. The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, […]
Metro & Crime

Lalong: 1,800 Civil Servants have benefited from N2bn Mortgage Bank loan

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr Simon Lalong has stated that 1,800 Civil Servants in the state have benefited to the tune of N2 billion from the Federation Mortgage Bank loan to workers in the home renovation scheme. Lalong disclosed this during a one-day seminar organised by the Association of Senior Civil […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica