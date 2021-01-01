Sanwo-Olu signs N1.163trn 2021 budget into law

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday hit the ground running with the signing of 2021 Appropriation Bill recently passed by the state’s House of Assembly into law, saying the task of rebuilding Lagos has begun.

The governor presented the budget size of N1.55trillion, christened the “Budget of Rekindled Hope” but he assented to N1.163trillion which was being total size of the budget passed by the legislature.

With the budget size of N1, 163, 522, 210, 717.00, the capital expenditure now stands at N702, 935, 416, 976 while the recurrent expenditure is now N460, 586, 793,741. The capital to recurrent ratio is now 60:40. Speaking at a brief ceremony held at his official residence in Marina, Sanwo- Olu said that the quick passage of the bill reflects the harmonious relationship between the state executive and the legislature as well as their mutual dedication to the progress of the state and the prosperity of Lagosians.

The governor said that the state was fortunate to be going into the New Year with an already passed budget which would help to expedite our recovery process, adding that a significant portion of the budget had been committed to human capital development, youth engagement, social intervention initiatives, and the completion of ongoing projects critical to achieving the objectives of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

While explaining that the state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget would present to the general public the full details and breakdown of the budget in due course, he assured that the 2021 budget would be prudently implemented with the people as our focus, because we are determined to provide the right economic environment for Lagosians to thrive. Sanwo-Olu said: “You will recall that on November 10, 2020, I presented to the House of Assembly the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N1.55 Trillion, which we christened the Budget of Rekindled Hope. The total size of the budget passed by the Legislature now stands at N1, 163, 522, 210, 717.00 with a capital to recurrent ratio of 60:40.

“It comprises N702, 935, 416, 976 capital expenditure and N460, 586, 793, 741 recurrent expenditure. “With the passage of the bill, we will continue our work of rebuilding Lagos, advancing economic growth, and expanding opportunities for Lagosians to flourish despite the economic challenges caused by the coronavirus.

“As we already know, 2020 will go down in history as a peculiar year largely defined by the COVID 19 Pandemic and the ENDSARS protests, which were recklessly hijacked by those who destroyed some of our public assets and private businesses. We are, however, fortunate to be going into the New Year, with an already passed budget, which will help to expedite our recovery process.

“A significant portion of the budget has been committed to human capital development, youth engagement, social intervention initiatives, and the completion of ongoing projects that are critical to achieving the objectives of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. The Honourable Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget will present to the general public the full details and breakdown of the budget in due course.”

