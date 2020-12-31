Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu signs N1,163trn 2021 budget into law

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Thursday hit the ground running with the signing of the 2021 Appropriation Bill recently passed by the Lagos State House of Assembly into law, saying the task of rebuilding Lagos has begun.
The governor presented the budget of N1.55 trillion, which was christened the “Budget of Rekindled Hope” but he assented to N1.163 trillion which was the the total size of the budget passed by the Legislature.
With the budget of N1,163,522,210,717.00, the capital expenditure now stands at N702,935,416,976 while the recurrent
recurrent expenditure is now N460,586,793,741. The capital to recurrent ratio is now 60:40.
Speaking at a brief ceremony held at his official residence in Marina, Sanwo-Olu said that the the quick passage of the bill reflects the harmonious relationship between the State Executive and the Legislature as well as their mutual dedication to the progress of the State and the prosperity of Lagosians.
The governor said that the state is fortunate to be going into the New Year with an already passed budget, which, according to him, will help to expedite our recovery process.
He added that a significant portion of the budget has been committed to human capital development, youth engagement, social intervention initiatives, and the completion of ongoing projects that are critical to achieving the objectives of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.
Explaining that the state’s Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget will present to the general public the full details and breakdown of the budget in due course, he assured that the 2021 budget will be prudently implemented with the people as our focus, because we are determined to provide the right economic environment for Lagosians to thrive.

