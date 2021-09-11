News

Sanwo-Olu signs VAT Bill into law amid controversy

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The last may not have been heard of the controversies trailing the Value Added Tax as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday signed into law the State VAT Bill as passed by the House of Assembly. With the signing of the Bill into Law, Lagos State now has the right to collect impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services in the state.

The Governor signed the “bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services” at about 11.45am today, after returning from an official trip to Abuja. Although many had expressed surprise over the speedy passage and sign-ing of the bill into law, it was gathered that the action was taken to give the legal backing for the state government to collect and charge the tax.

The Lagos State House of Assembly had on Thursday passed the law. Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government on Friday applied to be joined as a co-respondent in the appeal filed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) against the judgement of the Rivers State High Court.

The judgement declared that the Rivers State Government had the right to collect Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Personal Income Tax in the state, and not the Federal Inland Revenue Services. Attorney-General of the state, Moyesore Onigbanjo, made the request at the Court of Appeal in Abuja on behalf of the state government. However, the Attorney General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) informed the court of their application for the Lagos State Government to be joined as a party in the appeal. He argued that the application for joinder should be taken first before FIRS’ application for stay of execution. However, the counsel for the FIRS, Mahmoud Magaji (SAN) argued that their application for stay of execution should take precedence over the application for joinder.

Our Reporters

