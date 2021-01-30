Sanwo-Olu slashes LASU fees

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday approved a reduction in the tuition fee for students of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the reduction is still creating confusion as the students remained unsure of what the new tuition will be. The management of LASU had in December last year increased the tuition fees for fresh students from N25,000 to N67,048.50, representing 168 per cent increase.

The increase had led to protest by the students who demanded immediate reversal of the decision within two weeks. The students had also expressed their concerns over the development, saying they tried to reach out to all relevant authorities at the institution in a bid to ensure the reversal of the fees. But the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, announced the reduction on Friday, via his official Twitter handle, failed to reveal the percentage of the reduction or if there was total reversal to the old tuition fees. The tweet reads, “Flash: Lagos State government reduces tuition fee for students of Lagos.”

When contacted, Wahab only said that the approval was in tandem with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s commitment in providing qualitative education at an affordable to all and sundry, irrespective of class, gender, ethnicity, race, among others. Wahab said: “Yes, the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu has graciously approved a reduction in LASU tuition fees. An official statement will be issued in due course.”

Like this: Like Loading...