Politics

Sanwo-Olu: Standing against gender-based violence

Posted on Author Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Comment(0)

FAVOUR EGBUOGU reports on the recent honour bestowed on the Lagos First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu for her advocacy against the menace of rape, defilement and abuse

 

 

F or Lagos State First Lady, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Thursday last week was a memorable day as she bagged a special recognition award in appreciation of her advocacy and support to enhance the fight against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the Centre of Excellence.

 

The recognition award was presented to the First Lady by her spouse and governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola at the annual Commendation and Awards Night organized by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) to commemorate the Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

 

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu bagged the award in view of her various initiatives to confront the menace of rape, defilement, abuse and others through a multi-sectoral stakeholders’ committee, which she is leading, and the recent presentation of three utility vehicles to critical agencies fighting SGBV crimes in the state.

 

Before now, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu has been variously described as “a humanist par excellence.”

 

And considering steps she so far taken to advance the cause of women and children, the first medical practitioner to become the First Lady of Lagos State, is certainly deserving and worthy of both commendation and emulation. Right from the electioneering campaigns that brought her husband to power, the Lagos First Lady has exhibited the traits of a supportive caregiver who certainly knows her onions.

 

For instance, she was actively engaged in the Free Health Mission of the then Sanwo- Olu campaign train that provided pediatric eye surgery, dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, and adult eye surgery free-of-charge.

That proved a pointer of the healthcare goodies she had in store as she hit the ground running, soon after her husband was sworn in as the 15th governor of the Centre of Excellence with the Lagos State Healthy Bee Project. As a free health initiative it comes in partnership with the Babajide Sanwo-Olu/ Kadri Obafemi Hamzat (BOSKOH) Health Care Mission International. But there was more to come.

 

Upon assumption of duty as the Chairman of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), a veritable platform “to promote child healthcare, empower women to discover their hidden treasures and protect the environment” Mrs. Sanwo-Olu introduced the laudable initiative that appreciates the contributions of elders through a programme tagged “Senior Citizens’ Visit.”

 

Through such visits members of COWLSO try to identify and seek solutions to the health and socio-economic challenges the elders might be going through. And in appreciation they too offer pieces of invaluable advice to the members.

 

Speaking after receiving the recognition award, the Lagos State First Lady commended all the award recipients for working assiduously to support the fight against sexual and gender-based violence in the state, saying that the recognition should strengthen their individual and collective resolve to do more to stamp out the menace in the society. “We have all done well; however, we can and we need to do more to scale up the fight against SGBV.

 

Therefore, the recognition awards should serve as a motivation to spur us all to continue to do our best and key into the vision of zero tolerance for all forms of SGBV crimes in Lagos State,” she said. In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated the zero tolerance stance of the state government for SGBV, saying his administration was working not only to curb domestic and sexual violence, but also to ultimately eliminate it.

 

His words: “In the past two years, we have made significant gains in our war against Domestic and Sexual Violence. Institutions have been strengthened to respond appropriately, policies have been formulated and introduced in ensuring we provide holistic care and support to survivors, and we are also gradually ending the culture of impunity as evidenced in the convictions secured by the Ministry of Justice. In simple terms, we are indeed walking the talk.

 

“The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team has also leveraged on technology through the introduction of the Gender Based Violence Virtual and Referral System which provides uninterrupted access to GBV services. This enables survivors to have access to trained GBV service providers 24/7 through the established tollfree help line.

 

“In the few months since its launch, the virtual system has provided legal, psycho-social, referral, as well as emergency services to 841 adults and 105 children; a total of 946 cases. This initiative is supported by the Joint European Union Funded Spotlight Initiative, with technical support from UNFPA.”

 

The governor added that in view of the public health implications as a result of the aftermath of Sexual Violence, the state government through the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme has recently launched an Intervention Fund which now ensures survivors of sexual violence are able to access immediate medical attention at all primary health centres, heneral hospitals and designated private hospitals at no cost.

 

Besides, Sanwo-Olu said the government has also intensified advocacy efforts in ensuring residents become better informed of support services available, especially through creative use of social media and also community engagements which have taken place across the metropolis.

 

Aside from Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, other award recipients who were selected from multi-level sectors include the Police, social welfare officers, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), mandated reporters, health facilities, development partner organizations and the Mirabel Centre.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

War against bandits: It’ll be terrible mistake to depend on Gumi –Ladi Thompson

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Rev Ladi Thompson, strategist thinker and security expert, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the festering insecurity in the country. Additional material from Channels TV. Insecurity in the country has assumed a worrisome dimension, with the country almost at the precipice; what exactly do you think is going on? We are up against a hydra […]
Politics

Saving LGs

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Most Nigerians have over time craved for change in the local government system as presently constituted in order to bring it to conform with present day realities as well as to make the councils live up to expectations of the people who have continued to yearn for development at the grassroots. The need for this […]
Politics

Ganduje: APC has registered 2.5m members in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muhammad Kabir, Kano As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Registration/Revalidation exercise continues across the country, Kano State says it has recorded about 2.5 members so far, with the call to the National Headquarters of the party to give them more registers. At the sixth stakeholders meeting conveyed by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, since the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica