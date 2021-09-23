Sanwo-Olu, Sule win 2020 Zik Prize Award in Good Governance

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule have won the 2020 Zik Prize in Good Governance. The Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC) said the good works the governors are doing in the states merited the award.

Speaking at a press conference to unveil the winners of the prestigious award, the Chairman Selection Committee of PPRAC, Prof Pat Utomi said Governor Sanwo-Olu has quietly brought back Lagos State as the centre of excellence.

“The multi-sectoral achievements of his administration has revealed a very strong commitment on his part to transform Lagos into a Mega City using the THEMES developmental agenda. His management of the COVID-19 pandemic with Lagos as the epicentre has further endeared him to Nigerians. It is very clear that the nation would yet hear more from this astute administrator and indisputable achiever going forward,” he said.

On Governor Sule, Prof Utomi said the Nasarawa State governor has brought his entrepreneurial skills to bear on governance.

“Little wonder that in record time, he has come out as one of the most accomplished governors in the federation today.

“He has brought his wealth of experience to bear in addressing the issues of governance. His giant strides and provision of a Human face to governance are indeed quite visible to all. In spite of the difficult terrain of the state at the moment, it is indeed a marvel that so much is yet being done in notably, infrastructural development and healthcare,” he said.

