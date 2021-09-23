News

Sanwo-Olu, Sule win 2020 Zik Prize Award in Good Governance

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule have won the 2020 Zik Prize in Good Governance. The Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC) said the good works the governors are doing in the states merited the award.
Speaking at a press conference to unveil the winners of the prestigious award, the Chairman Selection Committee of PPRAC, Prof Pat Utomi said Governor Sanwo-Olu has quietly brought back Lagos State as the centre of excellence.
“The multi-sectoral achievements of his administration has revealed a very strong commitment on his part to transform Lagos into a Mega City using the THEMES developmental agenda. His management of the COVID-19 pandemic with Lagos as the epicentre has further endeared him to Nigerians. It is very clear that the nation would yet hear more from this astute administrator and indisputable achiever going forward,” he said.
On Governor Sule, Prof Utomi said the Nasarawa State governor has brought his entrepreneurial skills to bear on governance.
“Little wonder that in record time, he has come out as one of the most accomplished governors in the federation today.
“He has brought his wealth of experience to bear in addressing the issues of governance. His giant strides and provision of a Human face to governance are indeed quite visible to all. In spite of the difficult terrain of the state at the moment, it is indeed a marvel that so much is yet being done in notably, infrastructural development and healthcare,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG heightens Chad Basin oil search

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Federal Government has heightened the search for oil in the Chad basin as the oil industry’s Contribution to Gross Domestic Products has been deepened to $100 billion. President of Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Engr. Alex Tarka, and Executive Director, Commercial and Strategy, Total Nigeria Plc, George Oguachuba, stated these yesterday at a […]
News

PDP to Nigerians: Buhari, APC deserve our sympathy

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) deserved the sympathy of Nigerians because they lacked ideas on how to run a country. The party said what the president and his party required was to hire competent Nigerians to help them run the government. PDP’s National Chairman, Prince […]
News

#EndSARS: Stop harassing youths, PDP Reps tell FG 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Philip  Nyam, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), caucus in the House of Representatives has admonished the Federal Government on the need to handle issues arising from the recent #EndSARS protest with utmost caution and show respect for the youths, who are said to be the leaders of tomorrow. In a statement issued by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica