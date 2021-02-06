News

Sanwo-Olu swears-in 18 Perm Secs

About 400 top administrators in the Lagos State civil service are believed to have recently jostled for appointments by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu. A total of 65 of them lobbied to be appointed as the permanent secretaries in various ministries but only 18 of them were eventually appointed after a thorough screening, which included a one-on-one interview with Sanwo-Olu.

Seventeen of them were initially shortlisted but another name was on Thursday evening added to the list of the successful candidates expected to drive the development blueprint of the state government.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the successful candidates held in the Banquet Hall of the State House, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu described the permanent secretary position as “the engine room” of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA), saying their roles as administrators remained strategic to the success of any administration. The screening process, the governor said, was introduced to achieve a meritbased appointment by giving all eligible candidates equal opportunity to vie for the position based on their knowledge, capacity, competence, and experience. He said: “The role of permanent secretaries is crucial to the success of any administration.

As drivers of the government’s development agenda in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), we have no choice but to painstakingly embark on a merit-based exercise and appoint only permanent secretaries who share our vision, mission and drive. “Given our government’s commitment to excellent service delivery, we decided to put in place this competitive screening process for the emergence of new permanent secretaries.

“I, therefore, congratulate the 18 newly sworn-in permanent secretaries and commend your contributions to the progress of Lagos, especially the delivery of excellent public service. Your appointment is welldeserved and it is purely merit-based.” The governor said he personally followed through the task of selecting the new permanent secretaries based on his belief that there must be right synergy between members of the executive and civil service to successfully deliver on the government’s mandate to the people. The governor charged the new appointees to justify their appointments by collaborating with his administration to deliver outstanding service to the people.

