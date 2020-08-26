Sanwo-Olu swears in Governing Councils for Lagos tertiary institutions

News

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday inaugurated and swore in newly constituted Governing Council for tertiary institutions in the state with a charge to the appointees to take their various institutions to greater height.

 

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony took place at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, the governor promised that the government would give required assistance to take the institutions to a higher level.

 

Congratulating all the council members after swearing them in, Sanwo- Olu charged them to see their appointment as a call to service for the advancement of tertiary education in the state.

 

He said: “It is in the realisation of this that we have selected all of you here, professionals, professors, academicians, technocrats, businessmen, public officers with a high level of integrity and competence who have distinguished themselves in their various area of calling and we have no doubt that we have chosen rightly.

 

“We will give all the right encouragement and resources for you to do well; we will ensure you have all it takes to take technology and education to a higher level.

 

The institutions are Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED), Epe.

