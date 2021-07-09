News

Sanwo-Olu swears-in new Eti-Osa LG chair

Barely fifteen days after the death of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Hon. Abdul-Rafiu Olufunmi Olatunji, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday swore-in Hon. Biliaminu Samson Agunbiade, as his replacement. The governor, however, charged the new chairman to ensure total victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming council polls, especially that the council election would be taking place in the next two weeks. Speaking at the ceremony in Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the ceremony was in fulfilment of the constitutional provisions for filling the vacuum created by the death of the immediate past chairman of the council. The governor said: “You will recall that over two weeks ago, the people of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area were thrown into mourning due to the passing unto glory of one of their illustrious sons and Chairman of the Local Government, Hon. Abdul-Rafiu Olufunmi Olatunji.”

