Sanwo-Olu takes campaign to markets, assures Igbo traders of safety

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday, received warm hospitality from communities of Igbo traders and businessmen across the state, as he embarked on campaign tour of major markets populated by people from the South East. The governor took a tour of the markets ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial election, following the open endorsement and show of support for his re-election by Ndigbo community in Lagos. It was a rousing welcome for Sanwo-Olu at an open forum organised by traders, under the aegis of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), in Trade Fair Complex, Ojo. The engagements sent a note of re-assurance to Ndigbo community in the state, as the governor pledged to ensure safety of their businesses and properties. Besides, Sanwo-Olu met an amalgamation of Igbo traders across 58 major markets in Lagos. The traders, under the aegis of Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, unanimously backed the governor’s re-election.

US spends $6bn to curb HIV/AIDS in Nigeria

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, yesterday disclosed that the United States has contributed over $6 billion to strengthen the fight against HIV/AIDS in the Nigeria  over the past 19 years.   Leonard spoke at the United Nations House, Abuja during the inauguration of the New Dawn, a publication that chronicles Nigeria’s […]
Bandits flee Zamfara to neighbouring states

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunti and Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

•Police bans use of clutch motorbikes •Matawalle: No more room for negotiation with bandits     An indication has emerged that military operations currently going on Zamfara State aimed at flushing out bandits in the North West, is yielding results, as bandits are on the run.   Some residents of Dange Shuni Local Government Area, […]
Flood: Bagudu urges FG to establish National Drainage Architecture

Posted on Author From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has called for the establishment of a National Drainage Architecture in the county to tackle the perennial flooding in the country. This is coming on the heels of the flooding this year that has affected adversely over 10 states of the country. He made the statement yesterday in […]

