Sanwo-Olu takes campaign to markets, assures Igbo traders of safety

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday, received warm hospitality from communities of Igbo traders and businessmen across the state, as he embarked on campaign tour of major markets populated by people from the South East. The governor took a tour of the markets ahead of the Saturday gubernatorial election, following the open endorsement and show of support for his re-election by Ndigbo community in Lagos. It was a rousing welcome for Sanwo-Olu at an open forum organised by traders, under the aegis of Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPAMDA), in Trade Fair Complex, Ojo. The engagements sent a note of re-assurance to Ndigbo community in the state, as the governor pledged to ensure safety of their businesses and properties. Besides, Sanwo-Olu met an amalgamation of Igbo traders across 58 major markets in Lagos. The traders, under the aegis of Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, unanimously backed the governor’s re-election.

