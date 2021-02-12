News

Sanwo-Olu targets 3m residents for health scheme

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As part of the strategies to ensure that no resident would be left behind in the access to quality health services, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through the Lagos Health Management Agency, LASHMA is targeting over 3 million residents in the state’s health insurance scheme. In the next 18 month, a total of 1 million households which translates to 3 million would be captured in the scheme through aggressive sensitization and awareness campaign to inform the populace on the need to embrace the scheme. Speaking at the launch of the “Ilera Eko” a marketing brand for the scheme, , LASHMA General Manager, Dr. Emanuella Zamba, who disclosed that Sanwo- Olu was determined to ensure greater percentage of the residents was captured in the scheme, described “Ilera Eko” as a call to action for all residents to prioritize their health and buy into the LSHS. She added that access to quality health service for all was possible if everyone got involved in the scheme.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi said that LASHMA was the agency responsible for coordination of activities that had to do with health insurance in Lagos. This, he said was more important why people should prioritize their health by paying attention to health insurance more than they do to their properties. Abayomi, who explained that it was cheaper and better to embrace health insurance scheme, said there were a number health facilities that had partnered with the state government in rendering health services under the scheme as health insurance scheme was the way to go for a sustainable and affordable health system.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FAAN pleads for bailout to address facility decay

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

…operates at 30% capacity, rakes N30bn as at Sept The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it remitted N2 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) accounts between January and September 2020. This is coming as the Managing Director of the agency, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu pleaded for urgent intervention fund from the Federal Government […]
News

Proprietors to Kwara govt: Reopen schools on September 21

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Proprietors of Model Islamic schools in Kwara State yesterday expressed their readiness to reopen, saying that schools in the state are now safe to reopen. According to them, the partial reopening of schools for senior secondary certificate examinations had proved that the phobia about schools’ reopening in the country was exaggerated. Addressing journalists in Ilorin, […]
News

A’Ibom: Youths accuse ExxonMobil of marginalisation, block roads

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Aggrieved youths from Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State yesterday blocked the road leading to ExxonMobil, a multinational oil company over what they described as the alleged marginalisation of the people and community by the oil firm. The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Exxon- Mobil engage our youths in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica