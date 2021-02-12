Sanwo-Olu targets 3m residents for health scheme

As part of the strategies to ensure that no resident would be left behind in the access to quality health services, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through the Lagos Health Management Agency, LASHMA is targeting over 3 million residents in the state’s health insurance scheme. In the next 18 month, a total of 1 million households which translates to 3 million would be captured in the scheme through aggressive sensitization and awareness campaign to inform the populace on the need to embrace the scheme. Speaking at the launch of the “Ilera Eko” a marketing brand for the scheme, , LASHMA General Manager, Dr. Emanuella Zamba, who disclosed that Sanwo- Olu was determined to ensure greater percentage of the residents was captured in the scheme, described “Ilera Eko” as a call to action for all residents to prioritize their health and buy into the LSHS. She added that access to quality health service for all was possible if everyone got involved in the scheme.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi said that LASHMA was the agency responsible for coordination of activities that had to do with health insurance in Lagos. This, he said was more important why people should prioritize their health by paying attention to health insurance more than they do to their properties. Abayomi, who explained that it was cheaper and better to embrace health insurance scheme, said there were a number health facilities that had partnered with the state government in rendering health services under the scheme as health insurance scheme was the way to go for a sustainable and affordable health system.

