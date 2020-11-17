News

Sanwo-Olu tasks 806 corps members on skills acquisition, entrepreneurship

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju and Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on corps members deployed in the state for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1A of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme to think about how they would add value to the society by developing innovative ideas that would help to improve the state of well-being and the standard of living of their host communities.

 

This was as he also challenged them to acquire skills that would equip them to be independent entrepreneurs, employers of labour and wealth creators.

 

Sanwo-Olu made the call yesterday during the swearing-in of the 806 corps members at the Iyana- Ipaja, Lagos State NYSC Orientation Camp.

 

The governor, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties & Inter-Governmental Relations, Dr. Jimoh Yusuph, however, noted that the orientation programme would offer a veritable training ground for them to up skill and acquire mechanism needed to withstand the challenges of nation building.

 

He said: “Let me equally inform you that our government places a high premium on youth development, especially in the area of entrepreneurship. We are committed to ensuring that we actively engage the youths through our various capacity building and empowerment programmes.

 

“I, therefore, call on all of you to ensure that you begin from this orientation camp to acquire skills that will equip you to be independent entrepreneurs.”

 

Also, Lagos State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Eddy Megwa, said the 806 corps members comprised 396 males and 409 females, while another 607 corps members were dislodged to neighbouring Ekiti (217), Osun (193) and Ondo (197) states for the three-week orientation camp, which took off Tuesday, last week. In Ogun States, no fewer than 786 corps members were yesterday swore in. The 786 corps members comprised 413 males and 373 females for the 2020 Batch B Stream 1A.

 

The corps members were, however, inducted for the one year mandatory service at the swearing in ceremony at the Gateway International Stadium, Sagamu. Coordinator of NYSC in the state, Belinda Faniyi said the Batch B corps members were split into two in order to observe COVID-19 safety protocols,saying the stream 1B would resume camping next month.

 

Of all the 786 corps who registered for the ongoing three-week orientation programme, she said 96 of them, including pregnant women, nursing mothers and others with illness had been excused from strenuous aspects of the exercise.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

