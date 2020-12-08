News

Sanwo-Olu tasks appointees on LG reforms

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, on Monday swornin newly appointed Chairman and members of the Lagos State Local Government Service Commission with a charge to ensure that councils in Lagos have what it takes to provide satisfactory and effective public service at the grassroots level.

 

Speaking during the swear-in ceremony, the governor also charged them to see to a revamped local government service dedicated to accountability, efficient service delivery, grassroots transformation and rural socio-economic development.

 

Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration was committed to ensuring that the electorate feel government’s impact in all the 20 local government councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the state. Members of the Local Government Service Commission are: Mr. Kamal Baiyewu (Chairman), Engr. Biodun Orekoya (Commissioner I), Hon. Akeem Bamgbola (Commissioner II), Mr. Ahmed Seriki (Commissioner III) and Hon. Taofeek Adaranijo (Commissioner IV) were all former council chairmen.

 

He said: “As we all know, the local government is the most important tier of government because it is the closest to the people.

 

The policies implemented at the local government level are those with direct impact on the lives of the people. It is therefore imperative for us to ensure that we pay greater attention to local government administration if we are to achieve our objective of inclusive governance and enhanced service delivery at the grassroots level.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

