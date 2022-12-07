Sanwo-Olu tasks world leaders on sustainable healthcare delivery

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has made a plea to world leaders, international think tanks, and public officeholders to strive toward establishing a sustainable healthcare system that will provide access for the underprivileged and the destitute. Speaking at the Royal Institute of International Affairs in Chatham House at the weekend on the topic; “Universal Health Coverage in Nigeria: Optimising Institutional Opportunities and Partnerships for Success,” Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the organisation to maximise institutional opportunities and partnerships for the realisation of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

To achieve universal health coverage, he said developing nations must first concentrate on providing their citizens with a basic minimum set of healthcare services that are free at the point of care using a subsidy, controlled premiums, or at a pre-set tariff system, within government-regulated facilities that are either public or affiliated private. Lagos State, the most populated metropolis in Africa, a financial centre, and the continent’s fifth-largest economy, according to Governor Sanwo-Olu, has strategically reinforced its health system in an effort to achieve universal health coverage.

