Sanwo-Olu: Teaching no longer thankless profession in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday gave out 12 cars to the finalists of the 2020 Teachers Merit Award. Thirteen cars were billed to be given out to the best teachers, but it was learnt that one of the teachers couldn’t meet up. Among the lucky winners were seven male and five female recipients.

The state government through the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, had set up a nomination committee for the exercise. According to the nomination committee, which was headed by Mrs Lai Koiki, out of over 3,000 applications, 23 semi-finalists emerged while 12 winners were given a car each.

The remaining 11 went home with consolation prizes. The 12 winners were Mrs. Abosede Padonu-Daniel; Mrs. Ovinuyon Buhari; Mr. Tolulope Odusanya;Mr. Joshua Oladehinde; Mr. Ekundayo Ajiborisade; Mr. Adesola Akindele; Mrs. Tawakalitu Akinleye; Mr. Temitope Gbadamosi; Mrs. Temitope Ibiwunmi; Mr. Rasheed Odenike; Mrs. Rebecca Oyinloye and Mr. Oluwaseun Balogun. Congratulating the winners, Governor Sanwo-Olu charged them to justify their awards by working harder than ever before. He said the reward for hard work is more work, adding that they had become worthy role models to their colleagues and students. He assured them that their efforts would be recognised and rewarded at the appropriate time as long as they kept putting in their best. He added: “I commend the members of the selection committee and the judges for meticulously shortlisting and selecting the winners. I am elated to be here today to honour our outstanding teachers who have shown uncommon dedication to the teaching profession.

“I celebrate the remarkable teachers who leave no stone unturned in moulding lives, building character and preparing our students for a productive future. Teaching is not a thankless job in Lagos State. The annual Teachers’ Merit Award is proof that Lagos State will always reward excellent, committed, and diligent teachers.”

