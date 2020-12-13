Sanwo-Olu tests positive for COVID-19

•Kaduna’s El-Rufai also self-isolating

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tested positive for COVID-19, barely 24 hours after his exposure to a confirmed case among his aides. Sunday Telegraph learnt that a PCR test performed Friday has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus, which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this, said that the governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced COVID-19 clinical team from IDH Yaba. Abayomi said: “Mr. Sanwo- Olu is doing well on treatment and rest and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.

We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all residents and visitors should strictly adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, mask-wearing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary or large gatherings.”

The Commissioner appealed to the residents in the state to pray and wish, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is the state’s Incident Commander a speedy recovery to enable him to return to normal duties as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the news of the governor’s positive COVID-19 test has generated fear not only among the staff of the State House in Marina and Ikeja but also among the cabinet members, visitors as well as journalists who report State House.

The fear is that many might have either had contact with the close aides who might have also been positive for the virus. It was gathered that everyone was apprehensive and unsure of their health status, especially journalists who might not have access to the testing facilities or afford the cost of undergoing the test at various private test laboratories.

And in a related development, Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai has gone into isolation as family members and senior government officials around him have tested positive for COVID-19. In a broadcast on Saturday, el-Rufai said he went into isolation pending when a COVID-19 test will be conducted on Sunday.

“I have been notified of more positive COVID-19 test results of persons close to me, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna state government,” he said. “I am therefore in self-isolation and hope to be tested by Sunday. This is purely a precautionary move that complies with the standard COVID-19 protocols.

There will be another update when the test results are ready. “I appeal to every resident of Kaduna State to observe and abide by the preventive protocols against COVID- 19, especially wearing facemasks, avoiding large gatherings, practising physical distancing and washing their hands regularly.”

The governor had tested positive for the virus in March but recovered after less than a month in isolation.

