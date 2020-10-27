Sanwo-Olu: Those behind Lekki shootings would be punished

…to make CCTV Footage available to Judicial Panel

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday said that the Federal and Lagos State Government would ensure that anyone found culpable in last Tuesday’s shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza would be held accountable for their actions. Speaking during an interview session on Becky Anderson’s Connect the World, a CNN programme, Sanwo-Olu said the CCTV footage at the Lekki Toll Gate would be available for the State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to review as part of the investigation into the Lekki Toll Gate shootings. He said: “We will be committed to a full investigation of what happened and people would be held accountable.

They certainly would be held accountable. We would do everything possible to ensure that they are held accountable. “People have claimed that their friends and family members have been killed. So, this Judicial Panel of Inquiry is meant to bring all of these stories to accountability; where we can make restitutions, where families can prove and identify officers that were responsible for this. “I am not the Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces; I am the governor of a state.

The report would be out and we would channel the report to all the relevant authorities in the state to ensure that every one that is found culpable is accountable for the act.” Sanwo-Olu also debunked the insinuation that international pressure persuaded President Muhammadu Buhari and himself to finally speak out about what protesters demonstrated for so long in Lagos and in Nigeria on the #EndSARS campaign. He said: “There are no international pressures whatsoever. These are genuine protesters that we all believe and we all have knowledge about.

I was the first governor among governors with due respect to all my other colleagues, who came out to meet with them, who started from the front. I carried the EndSARS flags with them. I met with them twice and we all had the rally together and worked together.”

