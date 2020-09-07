Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu charge new Oniru to strengthen unity, peace in Iruland

…As Ooni, Obanikoro, Akiolu, others grace coronation

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday called on the newly installed Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal to work with the people of the kingdom as well as the state government to successfully actualize his lofty dreams for the development of Iruland and Lagos State.

The duo also urged the monarch to strengthen the existing bond of unity and peace in Iruland for the overall development and progress of the Kingdom, saying that his passion for the development of the kingdom will be successful only if he works with the people and other constituted authorities.

Speaking at the colourful coronation ceremony of Oba Lawal as the new 15th Oniruof Iruland held at the Oniru Palace, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamza, expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the kingdom in the last three months. He was impressed that the monarch had displayed impressive actions characterised by wisdom, knowledge and large heartedness.

The governor also called on the residents in the kingdom to stand firm behind the monarch in order to allow the development and prosperity of the kingdom to flourish.

On his part, the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu called on the newly installed monarch to work with the people of the kingdom as well as the state government to actualise all his lofty dreams for the development of Iruland and Lagos State.

According to Asiwaju, no matter how beautiful or good an idea is, without the support of the government and the people whom the development is meant for, it may not succeed. He urged the monarch to work effectively with people and continues to be generous, saying life is vanity upon vanity. “You are not taking anything away from this world but your character and humaneness,” he added.

Asiwaju, who described Oba Lawal as very intelligent, reliable, dependable and unassuming, urged the people of Iruland to work together in peace and harmony and not in greed, saying that no matter how much of wealth one appropriates to oneself, everyman would leave the world with nothing.

Harping on the fragility of life, Asiwaju Covid-19 was another lesson for everyone, insisting no matter how long one lives or wealthy one becomes in life, he would die empty and leave the world with nothing. But added that what will remain valuable is the number of lives one was able to positively impact during one’s lifetime.

While reminding the people of Iru Kingdom that they cannot achieve development peace and harmony without collaboration with the Lagos State Government, Tinubu urged them to “think smart and talk to one another to address the problems affecting their area.” adding, “Lagos has prospect to become the fifth largest economy in Africa.”

Tinubu, however, urged all those who sought to succeed the late

but did not make it, to join hands with him and work with him so as to move Iruland forward.

In his remarks, Oba Lawal expressed gratitude to governor Sanwo-Olu, Asiwaju Tinubu, traditional rulers in the state and all the people of the kingdom, saying that he would continue to be fair to all the people and strive for the progress and development of the kingdom.

Other dignitaries at the colorful event include the Oni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Joke Sanwo-Olu, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, members of the state executive council, members of the state House of Assembly, former and serving members of the National Assembly, Muslims and Christian clerics, among others

