Sanwo-Olu: Tinubu is visionary, consistent, enigmatic, master strategist

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 70th birthday. He described Tinubu as “visionary, consistent, loyal, enigmatic and master strategist” whose democratic credentials are scholarly materials for study in political economy. Tinubu, a leading presidential aspirant in APC and first governor of Lagos State in the present Fourth Republic, will clock 70 today. Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Asiwaju Tinubu is very consistent in his thoughts and actions about the development of Lagos State and Nigeria. He said Tinubu has donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity as well as Lagos State and Nigeria, considering his contribution to democracy and good governance, especially the role he played during the aborted Third Republic and the struggle for the enthronement of democratic government after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, like a colossus bestrides Nigeria’s sociopolitical space with vigour and vision. He stood firmly on the side of the Nigerian people, even at the risk of losing his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta. A position he took along with other progressives during the annulment of the June 12 struggle led to the end of the military interregnum and was replaced with normal government, which we all enjoy today. “With the return to democracy, Asiwaju displayed political astuteness, courage and sagacity to save Nigeria from degenerating into a one-party state. “On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke and the good people of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, I wish our National Leader a happy birthday, long life, and sound health for him to continue his service to Nigeria,” Governor Sanwo- Olu prayed.
