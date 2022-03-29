News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu: Tinubu is visionary, consistent, enigmatic, master strategist

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 70th birthday. He described Tinubu as “visionary, consistent, loyal, enigmatic and master strategist” whose democratic credentials are scholarly materials for study in political economy. Tinubu, a leading presidential aspirant in APC and first governor of Lagos State in the present Fourth Republic, will clock 70 today. Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Asiwaju Tinubu is very consistent in his thoughts and actions about the development of Lagos State and Nigeria. He said Tinubu has donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity as well as Lagos State and Nigeria, considering his contribution to democracy and good governance, especially the role he played during the aborted Third Republic and the struggle for the enthronement of democratic government after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election. “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, like a colossus bestrides Nigeria’s sociopolitical space with vigour and vision. He stood firmly on the side of the Nigerian people, even at the risk of losing his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta. A position he took along with other progressives during the annulment of the June 12 struggle led to the end of the military interregnum and was replaced with normal government, which we all enjoy today. “With the return to democracy, Asiwaju displayed political astuteness, courage and sagacity to save Nigeria from degenerating into a one-party state. “On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke and the good people of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress, I wish our National Leader a happy birthday, long life, and sound health for him to continue his service to Nigeria,” Governor Sanwo- Olu prayed.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ITF signs MoU with ministry to train 23,000 youths

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development to train 23, 000 youths in various skills as part of the efforts to build their capacities and to make them employable and self employed. Director-General of the ITF Sir Joseph Ari at the signing […]
News Top Stories

Dowen: Autopsy reveals ‘chemical intoxication’ caused Oromoni’s death

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

An autopsy report has revealed that alleged bullied pupil of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni, died of “acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.   The autopsy was carried out by a consultant pathologist at the Central Hospital Warri, by One Dr. Clement Vhriterhire.   According to him, Sylvester […]
News

Anambra youths give Obiano ultimatum over state polytechnic

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Youths in Anambra State have given Governor Willie Obiano a 14-day ultimatum to address their grievances over what they described as the neglect of the State Polytechnic at Mgbakwu in Awka North Local Government Area of the state or face their wrath. The youth, who blocked the polytechnic gate yesterday and disrupted movement into the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica