Sanwo-Olu to agencies: Let’s make Lagos better than we met it

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tasked heads of parastatals in the state on quality performance, saying they must work with him to make Lagos better than he met it in 2019.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Lagosians are looking and expectations are high, adding that there is a trophy to be earned and a medal to take away as many are still expected their lives to be positively touched.

“There are people that truly believe that we can make their lives a lot better. Let us make Lagos better than how you met it. We must go out to do it and not disappoint them. If we work together, there is nothing we cannot achieve as a state,” he said.

The governor spoke during a meeting with Chief Executive Officers of parastatals at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Tuesday, saying that they have crucial roles to play in Lagos project and therefore urged them not to rest on their oars until the greater Lagos is achieved.

In his welcome address, the Special Adviser, Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO), Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, said the office is to promote good governance and therefore urged heads of the parastatals to work toward a better Lagos in line with the THEMES developmental agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

