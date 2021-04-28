News

Sanwo-Olu to agencies: Let’s make Lagos better than we met it

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tasked heads of parastatals in the state on quality performance, saying they must work with him to make Lagos better than he met it in 2019.
According to Sanwo-Olu, Lagosians are looking and expectations are high, adding that there is a trophy to be earned and a medal to take away as many are still expected their lives to be positively touched.
“There are people that truly believe that we can make their lives a lot better. Let us make Lagos better than how you met it. We must go out to do it and not disappoint them. If we work together, there is nothing we cannot achieve as a state,” he said.
The governor spoke during a meeting with Chief Executive Officers of parastatals at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Tuesday, saying that they have crucial roles to play in Lagos project and therefore urged them not to rest on their oars until the greater Lagos is achieved.
In his welcome address, the Special Adviser, Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO), Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo, said the office is to promote good governance and therefore urged heads of the parastatals to work toward a better Lagos in line with the THEMES developmental agenda of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: FCT demolishes hoodlums’ hideout around railway corridors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Caleb Onwe ABUJA     The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has demolished over 300 makeshift houses built by hoodlums around Kukwuaba District railway corridors. FCT Department of Development Control said the exercise became necessary to curtail festering security threats around the nation’s capital.   Director of the Department, Muktar Galadima stated that apart […]
News

Who’s Afraid of Birnin Yandoto Emirate?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the present day human societies, one of the greatest misadventures is that people play politics with virtually everything which is without doubt an injustice we are doing to ourselves as civilized humans. Of course, every actions and inactions of our leaders and decision makers is heavily shrouded with political coloration no matter how genuine […]
News

…Leaders, youths are guilty – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh AKURE

… says schools remain closed In Ondo Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the country as the reflection of a deep-rooted anger harboured by not properly engaged youths.   According to Akeredolu, leadership of the country across board, including the agitating youths were all guilty of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica