Sanwo-Olu to American Investigation: Our business doors open

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described Africa as the next destination for global business, with Lagos being the convergence point.

 

He said the economic position of the state, the innovative youth population and the conducive environment provided by the government are what makes Lagos the destination of choice for many investors who have set up businesses in Nigeria.

 

Sanwo-Olu spoke during a dinner organized by Del-York International in his honour at the Intercontinental Hotel in Washington DC, United States of America on Monday evening, with the theme: 'Investment opportunities in Lagos, Africa's largest economy'.

The governor listed technology, infrastructure, renewable energy and entertainment as areas that remain fertile for serious investors to look at, saying that there is a guaranteed return on investments in these for those coming to invest in the State.

 

Sanwo-Olu, while responding to the questions on security in Nigeria, said Lagos was the most secure state in the country, noting that it was one of the major reasons why investors were looking towards the state.

 

Speaking on the change being experienced in Africa, Mr. Steve Hayes, President of Corporate Council on Africa, U.S.A, said unlike a few decadesago, Nigeriahasstarted attractinganumberof investments from Nigerians living in the United States

 

