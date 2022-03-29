Sanwo-Olu to Apongbon traders: You must vacate tomorrow

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday warned to vacate their present premises, saying that the seven-day ultimatum issued to occupiers of open stalls under the razed section of Eko Bridge at Oke Arin Market in Apongbon will not be extended. The governor insisted that all illegal traders under the damaged bridge have till Wednesday (next two days) – the day the ultimatum will lapse – to vacate the site and remove their belongings. The governor warned that after ultimatum, the Environmental Taskforce officers would move in to clear wreckage left under the bridge, following the last Wednesday fire outbreak allegedly caused by inflammables stored under the bridge.

Speaking after the on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage on the 48-year-old infrastructure,Sanwo-Olu who was on the site of the inferno alongside his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and cabinet members, bemoaned persistent destruction on vital public infrastructure within the state. Following the fire incident, the government indefinitely suspended vehicular movement on the affected part of the bridge to allow for safety test and integrity examination on the facility. Five market groups used the open space under the bridge at the Oke Arin section of the Eko bridge for commercial activities. They are Aromoleti Esho market, Shoe and Bag market, Irewolede market,

ECOWAS market and Asejere market. The inferno allegedly erupted from the area where wine traders occupied. On sighting Sanwo-Olu at the site, a crowd of traders affected by the fire incident gathered and made passionate appeal to the governor not to shut the market. But their plea met a stiff resistance from Sanwo- Olu, who insisted that the traders’ unsafe practices led to the situation that caused the fire outbreak, which wreaked havoc on the busy bridge.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...