News

Sanwo-Olu to Army: Let’s prioritise Lagos security

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has called on the Nigerian Army to be fully committed to their constitutional responsibilities of keeping the peace and strengthening security in the state. Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, at the State House, Marina.

 

The governor said it was important to prioritise safety in the state, given its economic importance and geographic location as one of the country’s international borders. He said the state government had shared a commendable relationship with the Army and other security agencies, promising to strengthen the synergy.

 

He said: “Lagos has uniquely not only the land borders; it is also an international route in and out of the country through the air and waterways.

 

“The relationship we have been enjoying between the state government and the entire security agencies, especially the Nigerian army, has been commendable.

 

“I acknowledge the leadership role being played by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division with other security agencies  raising the bar of security surveillance, training, information sharing and collaboration in operations.

 

“From this robust engagement, we have developed a mechanism in which every agency works in synergy with others to improve the state’s security architecture. We have continued to experience improved security, calmness and safety.

 

“But there is much that needs to be done and this  requires total commitment of our personnel. We will continue to give support to the security agencies to ensure not only their safety and that of the residents, but also the safety of visitors coming to do business in Lagos.”

 

Sanwo-Olu commended the Army for the progress recorded in improving security across the country, especially in the North-East.

 

The governor said the Army chief’s achievements informed the choice of the President to appoint him, pointing out that Yahaya started well, given the successes recorded by the military in the last four months.

 

Sanwo-Olu urged him to  build on the collaboration with Lagos in the area of intelligence sharing and rapid response to curb kidnapping, vandalism and other peculiar security challenges.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

WTO shortlists Okonjo-Iweala, 4 others for DG post

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Minister of Finance and Cooirdinating Minister of the Economy under former President Goodluck Jonathan, has been named among the five candidates that will proceed to the next stage in the race for the position of the Director- General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO). In a statement yesterday, the WTO […]
News

DSS: Security is collective responsibility

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Regina Otokoa, Abuja

…as EFCC, Pantami, others bag security awards The Department of State Services (DSS) has tasked the citizens on the need to take ownership of the fight against insurgency and others, saying security remained a collective resoonsibility.of all lovers of peace. Director General of the State Service (DG SS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, made the position at […]
News

NCoS promotes 6, 332 officers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has announced the promotion of 6, 332 officers and men of the service, following the approval of the Civil Defence, Corrections, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB). The Public Relations Officer (SPRO) of the Service, Controller of Corrections (CC), Mr Francis Enobore, said this in a statement made available to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica