Sanwo-Olu to Army: Let’s prioritise Lagos security

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has called on the Nigerian Army to be fully committed to their constitutional responsibilities of keeping the peace and strengthening security in the state. Sanwo-Olu spoke yesterday when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, at the State House, Marina.

The governor said it was important to prioritise safety in the state, given its economic importance and geographic location as one of the country’s international borders. He said the state government had shared a commendable relationship with the Army and other security agencies, promising to strengthen the synergy.

He said: “Lagos has uniquely not only the land borders; it is also an international route in and out of the country through the air and waterways.

“The relationship we have been enjoying between the state government and the entire security agencies, especially the Nigerian army, has been commendable.

“I acknowledge the leadership role being played by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division with other security agencies raising the bar of security surveillance, training, information sharing and collaboration in operations.

“From this robust engagement, we have developed a mechanism in which every agency works in synergy with others to improve the state’s security architecture. We have continued to experience improved security, calmness and safety.

“But there is much that needs to be done and this requires total commitment of our personnel. We will continue to give support to the security agencies to ensure not only their safety and that of the residents, but also the safety of visitors coming to do business in Lagos.”

Sanwo-Olu commended the Army for the progress recorded in improving security across the country, especially in the North-East.

The governor said the Army chief’s achievements informed the choice of the President to appoint him, pointing out that Yahaya started well, given the successes recorded by the military in the last four months.

Sanwo-Olu urged him to build on the collaboration with Lagos in the area of intelligence sharing and rapid response to curb kidnapping, vandalism and other peculiar security challenges.

