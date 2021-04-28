Sanwo-Olu to award 4th Mainland Bridge in December

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will in December award the much-anticipated, multi-billion naira 4th Mainland Bridge in Lagos. Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, disclosed this yesterday.

The Special Adviser, who said the state would do everything possible to ensure transparency in the execution of the 38km project, also said that the state government had resolved to ensure a speedy delivery of the project in conjunction with the private sector.

Speaking at the annual ministerial press briefing to mark the second year anniversary of the administration, Adeyoye also said that the Sanwo- Olu’s administration had delivered 51 iconic projects within two years. He explained that the need to unlock traffic gridlock in major economic, commercial and residential areas as well as improve travel time necessitated the construction of the roads. Harping on the 4th Mainland Bridge, the special adviser said that the bids by the 10 applicants were currently being evaluated and the names of the successful prequalified bidders to participate in the request for the proposal stage would soon be announced.

She said that the projects would make commuting stress free, life more meaningful for the people and ensure connectivity within the various communities in the state. According to Adeyoye, the projects were in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the state government, most especially the First Pillar T, which stands for Traffic Management and Transportation. They also underscored the commitment of the administration to execute projects that have direct impact on the quality of lives of the populace.

She gave the list of some of the roads as Pen- Cinema Flyover, ramp and road works, Lagos Ogun Boundary Roads Phase II, Lekki Oniru Traffic Circulation Projects, network of 31 roads in Ojokoro, Aradagun- Epeme-Iworo-Ajido and Somolu network of roads, to mention but a few.

