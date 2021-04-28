News

Sanwo-Olu to award 4th Mainland Bridge in December

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will in December award the much-anticipated, multi-billion naira 4th Mainland Bridge in Lagos. Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, disclosed this yesterday.

The Special Adviser, who said the state would do everything possible to ensure transparency in the execution of the 38km project, also said that the state government had resolved to ensure a speedy delivery of the project in conjunction with the private sector.

Speaking at the annual ministerial press briefing to mark the second year anniversary of the administration, Adeyoye also said that the Sanwo- Olu’s administration had delivered 51 iconic projects within two years. He explained that the need to unlock traffic gridlock in major economic, commercial and residential areas as well as improve travel time necessitated the construction of the roads. Harping on the 4th Mainland Bridge, the special adviser said that the bids by the 10 applicants were currently being evaluated and the names of the successful prequalified bidders to participate in the request for the proposal stage would soon be announced.

She said that the projects would make commuting stress free, life more meaningful for the people and ensure connectivity within the various communities in the state. According to Adeyoye, the projects were in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of the state government, most especially the First Pillar T, which stands for Traffic Management and Transportation. They also underscored the commitment of the administration to execute projects that have direct impact on the quality of lives of the populace.

She gave the list of some of the roads as Pen- Cinema Flyover, ramp and road works, Lagos Ogun Boundary Roads Phase II, Lekki Oniru Traffic Circulation Projects, network of 31 roads in Ojokoro, Aradagun- Epeme-Iworo-Ajido and Somolu network of roads, to mention but a few.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Australian Open: Djokovic digs deep to beat Zverev

Posted on Author Reporter

Eight-time champion Novak Djokovic stretched his recent dominance at the Australian Open to a 19th consecutive match win Defending champion Novak Djokovic showed yet more mental and physical resilience to beat German sixth seed Alexander Zverev and reach the Australian Open semi-finals, reports the BBC. The top seed fought back to win 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 […]
News

OGITECH Rector counsels female engineering undergraduates

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeok uta

The Rector of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Engr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has admonished female undergraduates studying engineering in tertiary institutions not to give up on their dreams.   Akinkurolere noted that with self-confidence, barriers that often deter women from rising to the top in the profession would be eliminated. She spoke during a […]
News

Okali salutes Kalu at 61, says he’s courageous leader

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

An elder statesman and retired Department of State Services (DSS) officer, Chief Ubaka Okali, has joined numerous wellwishers to celebrate the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, as he marked his 61st birthday. Since Kalu’s birthday on Wednesday, friends, associates and well-wishers, sent goodwill messages to identify with him. In his good will message, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica