Sanwo-Olu To Banks: Collect old naira notes or be shut down

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday instructed residents of the state to proceed with transactions using the old naira notes, saying Lagosians should feel free to use the old notes for commercial purposes. The directive was given by Governor Sanwo-Olu in a letter he sent to the residents yesterday.

The governor said the Supreme Court decision, which extends the validity of the notes until December 31, and the Bankers Committee’s directive to the commercial banks during its meeting on Sunday, March 12, served as the foundation for his order regarding the collection of the old naira notes. The Lagos State government will penalise any company that fails to col- lect the old notes, according to the governor, who expressed displeasure at the challenges and suffering Lagosians are currently experiencing as a result of the cash crunch. He also issued a warning that any bank branch that failed to collect the old notes would be closed down immediately and be reported to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He advised the citizenry to file complaints with the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) against any bank that refuses to accept deposits of old currencies.

“My fellow Lagosians, I have noted the challenges you have been encountering about the naira redesign dilemma,” the statement begins. I can relate to your sufferings. “I spoke with top CBN officials, who assured me that commercial banks had been told to accept deposits in the old N500 and N1000 notes and pay them out as withdrawals. “They told me that on Sunday, March 12, the Bankers Committee gave the order to commercial banks.”

News

Rep seeks arrest of creators of‘Bukuru Emirate Council

Posted on Author Musa Pam

A Federal lawmaker representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dachung Musa Bagos, has called on the Plateau State Government and security agencies to arrest those behind the creation of ‘Bukuru Emirate Council’. It was gathered that the turban ceremony had already been scheduled for today for one Alhaji Samaila Abdullahi as […]
News

APC: We’re elected to win all elections –Adamu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, yesterday said the National Working Committee (NWC) that he leads was elected to win all elections. Adamu stated this while inaugurating the Osun State governorship campaign council at the APC National Headquarters in Abuja. According to him, the party and the Campaign […]
News

Cars45 announces partnership with online marketplace, Jiji

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Tech-driven car dealership, Cars45, has sealed a partnership with the popular online marketplace, Jiji, towards creating a dominant automotive marketplace for the African continent. According to the two companies, the deal will create a new and leading pan-African car buying and selling business, with Jiji as the largest online marketplace in Africa and Cars45 being […]

