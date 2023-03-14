Sanwo-Olu To Banks: Collect old naira notes or be shut down

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday instructed residents of the state to proceed with transactions using the old naira notes, saying Lagosians should feel free to use the old notes for commercial purposes. The directive was given by Governor Sanwo-Olu in a letter he sent to the residents yesterday.

The governor said the Supreme Court decision, which extends the validity of the notes until December 31, and the Bankers Committee’s directive to the commercial banks during its meeting on Sunday, March 12, served as the foundation for his order regarding the collection of the old naira notes. The Lagos State government will penalise any company that fails to col- lect the old notes, according to the governor, who expressed displeasure at the challenges and suffering Lagosians are currently experiencing as a result of the cash crunch. He also issued a warning that any bank branch that failed to collect the old notes would be closed down immediately and be reported to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He advised the citizenry to file complaints with the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) against any bank that refuses to accept deposits of old currencies.

“My fellow Lagosians, I have noted the challenges you have been encountering about the naira redesign dilemma,” the statement begins. I can relate to your sufferings. “I spoke with top CBN officials, who assured me that commercial banks had been told to accept deposits in the old N500 and N1000 notes and pay them out as withdrawals. “They told me that on Sunday, March 12, the Bankers Committee gave the order to commercial banks.”

Like this: Like Loading...