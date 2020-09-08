Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to begin energy audit, develop master plan

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State government Tuesday said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is set to conduct energy audit for facilities across the state for the development of a comprehensive master plan that will serve as blueprint towards investment in energy infrastructure and clean energy technology.

The General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, Mr Mukhtaar Tijani, who disclosed this, said that the procedure is expedient as it provides the opportunity to assess the current energy level and needs of the state. He said the move would help in providing means of expanding the capacity to meet the desired energy needs across all sectors of the state.

 

According to him, the increasing energy demands in the state, due to expanded civilisations and increase in population has led to concerns over the limited energy resources. He added that the focus of government is on a sustainable energy supply, which entails optimised use of energy to minimise pollution.

 

The General Manager explained that the making of Lagos a 21st Century Economy entails enhancing and facilitating access to clean energy technology including renewable energy, as well as advanced and cleaner fossil-fuel energy for the state
Tijani, who said that Lagos has no choice than to embrace the globally acceptable standard on sustainable and renewable energy, said that a sustainable energy future requires structural reform and the facilitation of technology transfer, adding that the state government considered the four pillars of development — economic, political, social and the environmentduring policy formulation because sustainable energy resources must not only be economically viable but also politically supported, socially equitable and environmentally acceptable.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Flying Officer Arotile’s suspected killers get N1m bail

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Two people, driver and owner of the vehicle which killed Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, have been arraigned in Kaduna. Tolulope died in an auto crash at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Kaduna, in July. The accused were arraigned before a Kaduna State Magistrates’ Court on a four-count charge […]
Metro & Crime

Flooding: Ogun vows to demolish structures obstructing waterways

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Ogun State government has said it will not hesitate to demolish houses and structures obstructing waterways in the state.   The state’s Commissioner for Environment, Hon. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, who spoke on Sunday during the inspection of areas affected by flooding in Abeokuta, urged people living along river channels to relocate to safer places. A torrential downpour, […]
Metro & Crime

Eid-El-Kabir: Oniru empowers 5,000 residents with food items, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla As part of the moves to cushion the negative impact of COVID-19 on the residents and enable them celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba AbdulWasiu Gbolahan Lawal has commenced distribution of food items to 5,000 residents of the kingdom. New Telegraph learnt that the food distribution initiative tagged: “Ileya Food […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: