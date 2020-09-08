Sanwo-Olu to begin energy audit, develop master plan

Lagos State government Tuesday said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is set to conduct energy audit for facilities across the state for the development of a comprehensive master plan that will serve as blueprint towards investment in energy infrastructure and clean energy technology.

The General Manager, Lagos State Electricity Board, Mr Mukhtaar Tijani, who disclosed this, said that the procedure is expedient as it provides the opportunity to assess the current energy level and needs of the state. He said the move would help in providing means of expanding the capacity to meet the desired energy needs across all sectors of the state.

According to him, the increasing energy demands in the state, due to expanded civilisations and increase in population has led to concerns over the limited energy resources. He added that the focus of government is on a sustainable energy supply, which entails optimised use of energy to minimise pollution.

The General Manager explained that the making of Lagos a 21st Century Economy entails enhancing and facilitating access to clean energy technology including renewable energy, as well as advanced and cleaner fossil-fuel energy for the state

Tijani, who said that Lagos has no choice than to embrace the globally acceptable standard on sustainable and renewable energy, said that a sustainable energy future requires structural reform and the facilitation of technology transfer, adding that the state government considered the four pillars of development — economic, political, social and the environmentduring policy formulation because sustainable energy resources must not only be economically viable but also politically supported, socially equitable and environmentally acceptable.

