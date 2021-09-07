News

Sanwo-Olu to build rehabilitation centre

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday revealed plans by the state government to build a youth rehabilitation centre for the rehabilitation and re-orientation  of the younger generation.

 

Sanwo-Olu, who is worried by the growing rate of drug abuse and other social vices among the youths, said the state government would collaborate with over 1,000 celebrities and social change advocates on the campaign against drug abuse and other societal ills.

 

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals and Investments, Mrs Solape Hammond, Sanwo-Olu said the partnership would be carried out under the Lagos SDG Youth Alliance Initiative.

 

Hammond said: “As a government that recognises the value of collaboration and engagement, we are establishing a clear and enduring pathway for meaningful youth participation in governance and in shaping the future they so much desire while at the same time providing them with required support and enabling the environment to thrive.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

