Sanwo-Olu to commission over 2000 housing units soon – Akinderu Fatai

With over 2,000 new housing units set to be commissioned soon in different locations in Lagos, the State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu- Fatai, in this interview with MURITALA AYINLA, says Governor Sanwo-Olu deserves commendation for completing all abandoned housing projects. Excerpt…

What can Lagos residents expect from the housing sector before the end of the tenure of this administration?

As this administration winds down its four-year term, we are set to commission four housing schemes soon, around June: We have Odo-Onasa, with 660 units; we are rounding up the connection to the national grid that has been delayed. We also have another 445 resettlement schemes in Agbowa for those to be resettled temporarily in case of natural disasters or having the need for resettlement.

The governor will be handing over that too on the same day. We are expecting a date from Mr. Governor. Then we have Gbagada.

We are currently having issues with the scheme. When a project has been delayed for so long by the time you return, it’s usually complicated. Some contractors may not have an interest again, some might be dead. Some must have folded up. But we have been able to reach an appreciable stage.

Then, we have in Egan-Igando, over 600 units. We are trying to make it 800, and this year we have divided it into three phases. We are rounding up the first phase, with 270 units.

People have even paid because it has always been there, but the quality and safety of that particular scheme, some houses have to go down, some have to be re-engineered. It’s like building a new place entirely, and due to lack of funds, we have to execute gradually.

We are on 270 presently, and we will inspect the level of work soon. Basically, these four units, which we are sure will happen soon, are all funded via budgetary allocations.

Do you also collaborate with the private sector to achieve the task of tackling the housing deficit?

Yes, we are also pushing efforts with our private sector partners. One apparent engagement is that of the Ilubirin Scheme, on which work has been going on for some time. You will have seen the difference. The new idea for that place is that a lot of sign offs have to be taken from the Federal Govpolicy ernment. It was designed in such a way that a bridge will pass through that estate. It is going to be a work and live environment. We have a lot of activities going on in Abraham Adesanya Estate.

As we speak, we have about 640 units, and we are pushing hard with different private sectors to make sure by June any of the two schemes comes to life. It’s not within our powers, but we are pushing them (private partners) hard, because it is their money they are investing in the schemes.

A lot of things have affected most of them, and we have to be cautious and exercise restraint in the way we push them, albeit, I can assure you, we are making a lot of progress. We also have Sangotedo Scheme II, which is coming on board soon, 444 units. It’s something I can also assure by December; according to plan it will be ready, making 1,188 units for Sangotedo.

What we have now are 744 units that were commissioned by Mr. Governor recently. We are also thinking about the expectations and sustainability of movement towards making Lagos a 21st century economy.

It is expected that going by the rate of development coming into the Imota and Ikorodu axis, there will be a need for housing schemes in the axis, what is the government doing in this regard?

But by the grace of God we have reached an advanced stage that we can say that the project will go as planned, that is the Imota, 3,460 units.

The idea is that we have to work via the private sector. We have been able to identify a private sector who is ready to deploy technology and negotiate with private sector operators like Dangote, for cement prices, and a kind of technology that will reduce the cost so that at the end, the maximum for a two-bedroom flat will be around N7 to N8 million. That is what we are determined to achieve.

For the existing estates, particularly the Jakande Estates, what is the plan of the government on them?

Mr. Governor is also passionate about the slums and estates’ regeneration. A lot of efforts are ongoing in this direction. We have regeneration of Jakande Estates across Lagos.

The government is looking for willing private sector partners in achieving this and also adds more value to deliverables. Also, there is a place in Ajegunle, Tolu Complex, in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, called “Mosquitoes Village”.

This administration has not only put in policies to regenerate the place but put in place infrastructure that will make the people there comfortable and happy. We also have infrastructural development plans for the place and other areas.

Affordability and accessibility have remained the major obstacle for would-be home owners, what are you doing in this direction?

We have two sets of housing units: Low income earners, and high net worth earners. What the governor has directed us to do is to concentrate attention on low income earners.

Apart from the fact that the prices are at discounts, the government has put in Govpolicy to make it accessible to all. For instance, Igando or Igbogbo Schemes, Igbogbo we sold at N8.5 million three-bedroom, and Igando at N10 million same three-bedroom.

But if you go to Iponri with the same amenities, we sold Iponri for N30 million. What this means is that, we built that for high net worth individuals at a profit why we use it to subsidize low income earners.

For the low income earners, especially the civil servants, can they afford the scheme?

Another important aspect is that we discovered that in the state civil service it will take a Level 14 officer to afford one bedroom in Igando because of the income.

So, what Sawo-Olu graciously did is that another 20 per cent from the figure, you know 75 per cent goes to RTO, and looking at the entire numbers, the civil servants would want to do RTO, about 90 per cent do the thing that this means is that 84 out of 420 units goes to civil servants at 40 per cent rebate.

That is 20 per cent of the entire unit goes to civil servants at 40 per cent rebate. So, a civil servant at Igbogbo and Igando will pay six years for a three bedroom apartment, so we cascade it accordingly. Generally, the challenge that we are having presently, is that the demand highly surpasses the supply.

People come from far and near to settle in Lagos where they have no relatives and we have to cater for them because at one point or the other they may be in a position to afford it. Another project we are working on is the rent-age system.

The idea is that not everybody wants to buy a house. Like a young family, a newly married couple who just need accommodation in the interim. We are encouraging the private sector for funding, one financial institution who is ready to bring more money to the system for that purpose.

But most especially, we are trying to encourage our joint venture partners that from the onset the scheme they will do with us will not be an outright sale but a rent-age system like a young couple who do not want to buy immediately so that they can pay quarterly or monthly.

What are the major challenges faced in addressing the housing deficit?

One of our major challenges is the scarcity of space; the size of Lagos is so small that’s why we are building vertically, which is expensive. Also what is the essence of building vertically when there is no technology in place to reduce cost of building?

Look at average income and look at the eventual cost. We are looking at the challenges and at the same time the solutions. One of the solutions is to see how we can build affordable homes for residents, particularly low income earners, the masses.

