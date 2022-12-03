Sanwo-Olu to commission road constructed by Akeredolu

The 10km Okitipupa- Igbokoda bye pass road constructed by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, of Ondo State would be commissioned on Sunday, December 4, 2022. A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde said that the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu will commission the road at the Okitipupa end by 12noon. According to the statement, the Okitipupa-Igbokoda bye pass road is one of the numerous landmark road projects done by the Governor Akeredolu administration across the state.

“The 10km Okitipupa-Igbokoda Road is a virgin road constructed to provide an alternative route to ease heavy traffic in Okitipupa town. “The essence of the road is to divert traffic from inside Okitipupa town and reduced vehicular movement through Okitipupa, particularly the market to Igbokoda. “The Governor Akeredolu administration has recorded giant strides on road construction and other infrastructural development in the state since its inception in 2017. “Over 274.11km of roads across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State have been completed while 120km are ongoing across the three senatorial districts.

“Among the completed roads awaiting commissioning are: 4.5km Agadagba Obon-New Ajapa Road in Ese-Odo Local Government Area; 3.0km Oke Igbo Township roads, Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government; 16.65km Ikaramu-Akunnu- chainnage 7- Oke – agbe Road in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area, 1.6km Ikaro Township Road, in Ose Local Government Area, and rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of 32km Araromi-Alape road in Ilaje.” th

