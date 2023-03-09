News

Sanwo-Olu To CP: Get perpetrators of Akere auto market fire

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the scene of midnight inferno that destroyed goods worth millions and properties at Akere Auto Spare Part Market in Olodi Apapa, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area. The governor, yesterday, personally met with victims of the fire incident, conveying his sympathy and pledging support for the traders in assuaging their loss. A taxi driver died in the incident, which affected over 90 spare part shops. Some unknown persons allegedly shot sporadically towards the market, killing one person and setting the market on fire.

Sanwo-Olu condemned the incendiary action, describing it as “unfortunate”. He directed the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, to conduct a full investigation into the incident and fish out the perpetrators. The governor, in company of the council chairman, Hon. Fatai Ayoola, and the market leader, Mr. Izuchukwu Uba, inspected the razed market, while officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) cleared the site of charred materials to salvage unaffected goods.

A woman identified as the deceased’s wife, pleaded with the Governor to ensure thorough investigation into the incident and made a request for the release of her husband’s body for Muslim burial. Sanwo-Olu condoled with the deceased’s family and promised assistance in burying the dead. Addressing the traders, the governor assured them that the state government would get to the bottom of the matter, just as he ordered security be tightened around major markets to forestall similar attacks.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Edo CP receives gender-based violence mgt c’ttee

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, yesterday received the state Gender-Based Management Committee led by Mrs. Irenose Ihensekhien, a Director in the Ministry of Social welfare and Gender issues. During the visit, Mrs. Ihensekhien handed over to the CP consignment of books on “Standard Operating Procedure on Gender- Based Violence Prevention and Response” […]
News

Court orders forfeiture of 10 properties, funds linked to ex-Zamfara gov, Abdulaziz Yari

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the interim forfeiture of about 10 properties and funds in banks allegedly owned by a former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari. Trial Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the order while ruling in an ex-parte application by lawyer to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related […]
News

TRJ Media Launches First Web Series Production, Out Of Sight.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

TRJ Media Production has launched its debut web series, ‘Out Of Sight’; a blind-dating experiment where two strangers fearlessly attempt to build a connection based on conversation alone. The eight-episode series, which will begin airing on the ‘TRJ Media Production’ YouTube channel from the 23rd of December 2022, will in each episode see two blindfolded […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica