Sanwo-Olu To CP: Get perpetrators of Akere auto market fire

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has visited the scene of midnight inferno that destroyed goods worth millions and properties at Akere Auto Spare Part Market in Olodi Apapa, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area. The governor, yesterday, personally met with victims of the fire incident, conveying his sympathy and pledging support for the traders in assuaging their loss. A taxi driver died in the incident, which affected over 90 spare part shops. Some unknown persons allegedly shot sporadically towards the market, killing one person and setting the market on fire.

Sanwo-Olu condemned the incendiary action, describing it as “unfortunate”. He directed the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, to conduct a full investigation into the incident and fish out the perpetrators. The governor, in company of the council chairman, Hon. Fatai Ayoola, and the market leader, Mr. Izuchukwu Uba, inspected the razed market, while officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) cleared the site of charred materials to salvage unaffected goods.

A woman identified as the deceased’s wife, pleaded with the Governor to ensure thorough investigation into the incident and made a request for the release of her husband’s body for Muslim burial. Sanwo-Olu condoled with the deceased’s family and promised assistance in burying the dead. Addressing the traders, the governor assured them that the state government would get to the bottom of the matter, just as he ordered security be tightened around major markets to forestall similar attacks.

