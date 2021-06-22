News

Sanwo-Olu to Epe Fire station: Tackle highway emergencies, others

Posted on

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has charged the newly commissioned Epe Fire Service to be diligent with their response time during emergency incidents, especially in unforeseen fire incidents along highways, commercial premises and markets in the axis.

 

The governor, who said the facility will aid the provision of seamless and effective safety, security and disaster management operations, in Epe and environs, expressed optimism that the new emergency and security centre was a clear indication of his administration’s commitment to safety of lives and property.

 

The agencies that will operate from the newly inaugurated centre include the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)  and Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).

 

On her part, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Abimbola Adeseye assured that her team would remain efficient in the discharge of their duties at the newly inaugurated Emergency and Security Dispatch Centre in Epe.

 

Adeseye commende  Sanwo-Olu for bringing the services of first responders to the people of Epe, pledging that the firemen would remain prompt and professional in their service delivery to residents along the axis.

 

The Fire Service boss said the station in Epe will be manned by well trained and experienced firefighters.

