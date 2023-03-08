Sanwo-Olu to Eti-Osa Residents: Support my re-election for greater Lagos

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship poll in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Eti- Osa residents to support his re-election. The governor, who is the the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, appealed to Eti-Osa residents to join hands with his administration to continue the special journey of achieving Lagos residents’ collective vision of a ‘Greater Lagos’, noting that the incumbent government over the last four years, left no doubt as to how deeply committed they are, in their quest to positively transform the fortunes of Lagos State. Sanwo-Oluinaletter dated March6, andaddressedto Eti- Osa resident, appealed to the residents of the area to re-elect him for him to be able to complete all the ongoing laudable projects and programmes of his administration. The letter reads in part: “It is my pleasure and privilege to write this letter to you as we approach the Governorship Election taking place this week, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. “As your Governor for the last four years, I am asking you to please join hands with us to continue this special journey of achieving our collective vision of a Greater Lagos.”
