Sanwo-Olu to Eti-Osa Residents: Support my re-election for greater Lagos

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship poll in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Eti- Osa residents to support his re-election. The governor, who is the the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, appealed to Eti-Osa residents to join hands with his administration to continue the special journey of achieving Lagos residents’ collective vision of a ‘Greater Lagos’, noting that the incumbent government over the last four years, left no doubt as to how deeply committed they are, in their quest to positively transform the fortunes of Lagos State. Sanwo-Oluinaletter dated March6, andaddressedto Eti- Osa resident, appealed to the residents of the area to re-elect him for him to be able to complete all the ongoing laudable projects and programmes of his administration. The letter reads in part: “It is my pleasure and privilege to write this letter to you as we approach the Governorship Election taking place this week, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. “As your Governor for the last four years, I am asking you to please join hands with us to continue this special journey of achieving our collective vision of a Greater Lagos.”

Ex-HoS, Oronsaye, faults EFCC’s investigation in alleged N191m pension fraud

A former Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Steven Oronsaye, yesterday before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, faulted the mode adopted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the investigation of the alleged malpractices brought against him in relation to federal pensions. Oronsaye, who was cross-examined by EFCC counsel, Oluwaleke […]
Buhari establishes National Early Warning Centre

Following the signing of the Executive Order 12, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a National Centre for the Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanism in the Office of the Vice President. This, according to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity in the Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, […]
Lagos-Ibadan rail line completed, to be commissioned in January –Amaechi

The construction of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line has been completed and will be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021. Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the inauguration of recently elected members of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA).   Amaechi said […]

