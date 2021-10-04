News

Sanwo-Olu to FG: We want just, fair, equitable revenue sharing formula

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As the call for a review of the current revenue allocation formula continues to gain momentum, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Monday demanded a sharing formula that is just, fair and equitable that will reflect the contribution of stakeholders to the common purse and also enhance the capacity of state and local governments.

 

The governor said that it was time for a new revenue sharing formula among the three tiers of government, saying that the demand is very straightforward, self-justifying and uncontroversial.

 

The governor spoke at the opening of a two-day South-West Zonal Public hearing on review of revenue allocation formula by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), held on Monday at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, saying that the best way to guarantee national progress and development is by paying attention to sub-national development because the national is a summation and a reflection of the sub-national.

He said the review of the current revenue allocation formula is long overdue, as the prosperity of Lagos State directly or indirectly has its multiplying effect on the South-West region and the entire country as whole.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also reiterated the call for Lagos State to be accorded special status in recognition of its huge financial commitments to infrastructure and provision of basic amenities for the increasing population of its residents, as well as its preeminent contribution to the national coffers.

He said the call, which has been re-echoed at different fora and at various levels and tiers of government, cannot be over emphasised, especially against the backdrop of the current economic situation of the country, the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests a year ago, and the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, for which Lagos has been the national epicentre.

“Our demand is a sharing formula that is just, fair and equitable; reflecting the contribution of stakeholders to the common purse; and also one that enhances the capacity of state and local governments to deliver high-quality services and the full dividends of democracy to the greatest number of our people.

“Lagos State is no doubt the nation’s commercial capital, and population centre. The level of funding required to service the state’s social and public infrastructure is so significant that it will be difficult for the state to bear the burden for much longer under the present arrangement.”

Justifying the need for Lagos State to be accorded special status, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos is more than just another state in the Nigerian federation, noting that there is no tribe in the country that has no significant stake in Lagos State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Opposition’s bigoted mindset for 2021 in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s opposition elements have a very strong and bigoted mindset. They are unbending in designs of heartlessness; something more virile than mere evil. Nigeria’s opposition claim expertise in everything. They strive through the backdoor to administer Nigeria on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari who has the popular mandate of the people to govern Nigeria. Life […]
News

N26.9bn COVID-19 expenditure: Reps clears SDG boss

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) has said that it did not query the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, OSSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, over alleged award of N26.9 billion COVID-19 related procurements. The committee said no such money was appropriated by the National Assembly for the […]
News

FCT begins 25m tree planting project

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has commenced its 25 million tree planting project said to be part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda in mobilising youths for economic recovery. FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, who used the occasion of the World Youth Skills Day commemoration to flag off the project in Abuja yesterday, called […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica