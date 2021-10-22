Sanwo-Olu to firms: Place your employees on health scheme

Determined to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) across Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday tasked firms in the state to register their employees on public or private health plans with the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO) of their choice. The governor, who also said that it was mandatory for all the residents to subscribe to a health plan, explained that having a health insurance plan in private and public organisations in the state would enable everyone to have unhindered access to good quality health services. Speaking during the launch of the regulation for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) in Ikeja, organised by the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, Governor Sanwo-Olu, noted that mandating everyone to get a health insurance plan was not to witch-hunt anyone, but to reduce the financial burden on individuals .
Related Articles
Controversy trails sale of Atala Marginal Oil field
It has never been easy for the people of the Niger Delta. It has been a series and series of battles from one challenge to another. The effect of oil exploration has not been palatable for the people as the environment has been polluted beyond redemption. It is on record that the damage that oil […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Okowa: COVID-19 fight needs collective effort for victory
Worried by the threat posed by ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for collective efforts to check the spread of virus in the state and the country. He made the call yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, while receiving three ambulances donated to the state government […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CDS, Irabor, assures Gov Obiano of safety
…as panic rocks Govt House over explosion The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, had assured Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and people of the state of their safety, saying that the security agencies are battle ready to secure the state and forestall the events that happened in Imo State from spreading to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)