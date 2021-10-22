Sanwo-Olu to firms: Place your employees on health scheme

Determined to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) across Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday tasked firms in the state to register their employees on public or private health plans with the Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO) of their choice. The governor, who also said that it was mandatory for all the residents to subscribe to a health plan, explained that having a health insurance plan in private and public organisations in the state would enable everyone to have unhindered access to good quality health services. Speaking during the launch of the regulation for the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) in Ikeja, organised by the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, Governor Sanwo-Olu, noted that mandating everyone to get a health insurance plan was not to witch-hunt anyone, but to reduce the financial burden on individuals .

