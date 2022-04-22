News

Sanwo-Olu to focus on projects, says Omotoso

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, yesterday said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would focus more on development projects in the state. “The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has recently endorsed Governor Sanwo- Olu for re-election, but this will not make the governor shift his focus from the state’s numerous projects,” Omotoso said. The commissioner, who spoke on “Lagos State In Focus” an MITV programme, averred that the endorsement was based on Sanwo- Olu’s remarkable achievements in project execution.

It was not unexpected, because the governor ‘has done well,’ he said. He said: “The GAC must have based their decision to endorse Sanwo-Olu on the future of Lagos, as the governor has been building on what his predecessors have done. The governor is a man of vision, good character and a good party man. The decision to let Sanwo- Olu contest for another term is not about personal glorification; the aim is to deliver for the people of Lagos.”

Omotoso, who also described Sanwo-Olu as a man of integrity, added that the governor’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, his infrastructural strides in road construction and transportation management, improvement in schools infrastructure and massive renovation of hospitals, are some of the projects and programmes responsible for the GAC’s decision. Asked if the push for another term would not cause a shift in focus, the commissioner said no such thing would happen. He spoke about the projects that Sanwo-Olu needs to complete such as the Blue Line and Red Line rail projects, Lekki-Epe Expressway, General Hospital, Ojo and the many roads in Ikorodu, such as Oba Sekumade Road, Agric-Ishawo Road, Bola Tinubu-Igbogbo Road and the Regional Road. “The Fourth Mainland Bridge is also in the works,” Omotoso said. He reiterated that the religious community, traders, artisans and other stakeholders are all in support of Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osinbajo: Nigeria’ll soon be known for innovation, technology

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday said that Nigeria would soon be globally known for her innovation and technology aside being a leading producer of crude oil. Osinbajo stated this in a virtual message to the 2020 Art of Technology Conference with the theme: “Smart data, Smarter Lagos,” at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. According to a release […]
News Top Stories

Odu’a investment, subsidiaries chart new growth strategy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

To improve performance and increase profitability, Odu’a Investment Company Limited has mapped out ambitious growth plans that would re-position the organization to fulfill the aspirations of the founding fathers and serve the interest of all the stakeholders now and in the future.   The firm is owned by the six South-West states. Head of Corporate […]
News

Wike sacks Environment Commissioner, Tamuno

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday sacked the state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Igbiks Tamuno. Tamuno’s sack was made public in a statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, who did not state why the commissioner was sacked. The statement also directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica