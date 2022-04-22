Sanwo-Olu to focus on projects, says Omotoso

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, yesterday said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would focus more on development projects in the state. “The Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has recently endorsed Governor Sanwo- Olu for re-election, but this will not make the governor shift his focus from the state’s numerous projects,” Omotoso said. The commissioner, who spoke on “Lagos State In Focus” an MITV programme, averred that the endorsement was based on Sanwo- Olu’s remarkable achievements in project execution.

It was not unexpected, because the governor ‘has done well,’ he said. He said: “The GAC must have based their decision to endorse Sanwo-Olu on the future of Lagos, as the governor has been building on what his predecessors have done. The governor is a man of vision, good character and a good party man. The decision to let Sanwo- Olu contest for another term is not about personal glorification; the aim is to deliver for the people of Lagos.”

Omotoso, who also described Sanwo-Olu as a man of integrity, added that the governor’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, his infrastructural strides in road construction and transportation management, improvement in schools infrastructure and massive renovation of hospitals, are some of the projects and programmes responsible for the GAC’s decision. Asked if the push for another term would not cause a shift in focus, the commissioner said no such thing would happen. He spoke about the projects that Sanwo-Olu needs to complete such as the Blue Line and Red Line rail projects, Lekki-Epe Expressway, General Hospital, Ojo and the many roads in Ikorodu, such as Oba Sekumade Road, Agric-Ishawo Road, Bola Tinubu-Igbogbo Road and the Regional Road. “The Fourth Mainland Bridge is also in the works,” Omotoso said. He reiterated that the religious community, traders, artisans and other stakeholders are all in support of Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...