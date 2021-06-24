Sanwo-Olu to honour best civil servants with brand new cars

Few weeks after the most outstanding teachers in the state were honoured with brand new cars, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to present another set of cars to outstanding public servants who have distinguished themselves in the service. The state Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who disclosed this, said that the governor would honour workers at the 2021 Public Service Week celebration, which he said would be remarkable with activities geared towards promoting excellence. According to him, this year’s public service week would be a little bit remarkable and extraordinary in that the 2020 edition couldn’t be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted a lot of scheduled events and activities throughout the world. The HoS said: “Let me assure all of us and indeed all Lagosians that this year’s 2021 Public Service Week celebration is going to be remarkable and extraordinary. As we may recall, the Y2020 edition could not hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted a lot of scheduled events/activities throughout the world, causing the imposition of restrictions and guidelines to curtail the spread. We thank God for the grace and privilege to organise the event this year, while being mindful of ensuring compliance with all necessary safety protocols.” He added that the climax of the event shall be hosted by Governor Bababjide Sanwo- Olu, on Tuesday, July 6, where best officers award would be given to senior and junior categories for Y2019 and Y2020 in all MDAs/ LGAs and LCDAs.

