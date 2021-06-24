Sanwo-Olu to honour best civil servants with brand new cars

Few weeks after the most outstanding teachers in the state were honoured with brand new cars, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to present another set of cars to outstanding public servants who have distinguished themselves in the service. The state Head of Service (HoS), Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who disclosed this, said that the governor would honour workers at the 2021 Public Service Week celebration, which he said would be remarkable with activities geared towards promoting excellence. According to him, this year’s public service week would be a little bit remarkable and extraordinary in that the 2020 edition couldn’t be held because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted a lot of scheduled events and activities throughout the world. The HoS said: “Let me assure all of us and indeed all Lagosians that this year’s 2021 Public Service Week celebration is going to be remarkable and extraordinary. As we may recall, the Y2020 edition could not hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted a lot of scheduled events/activities throughout the world, causing the imposition of restrictions and guidelines to curtail the spread. We thank God for the grace and privilege to organise the event this year, while being mindful of ensuring compliance with all necessary safety protocols.” He added that the climax of the event shall be hosted by Governor Bababjide Sanwo- Olu, on Tuesday, July 6, where best officers award would be given to senior and junior categories for Y2019 and Y2020 in all MDAs/ LGAs and LCDAs.
Related Articles
COSEG backs Akeredolu on quit notice to herdsmen
The Coalition of Yoruba Self-Determination Group (COSEG), yesterday thrown its weight behind the seven-day ultimatum given by Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to Fulani herdsmen to leave the state’s forest. In a statement jointly signed by the Convener, Rasaq Olokoba, Secretary, Akin Abosanyin and Political Secretary, Wale Balogun, COSEG noted that: “The killer Fulani […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
DMO admits debt service to revenue ratio high
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has admitted that the country’s debt service to revenue ratio was high, describing it a major issue of concern. The agency’s Director- General, Mrs. Patience Oniha, made the confession yesterday in Abuja while contributing to the fifth Budget Seminar (webinar) organised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with theme: […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Al-Hikmah VC: Borno farmers’ killings, threat to food security
The Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Prof. Noah Yusuf, has said that the recent killing of some farmers in Zambarmari, Borno State, by Boko Haram insurgents portends grave threat to food security in the country. Yusuf added that the seemingly intractable farmers-herders’ clashes and flooding in parts of the country were all capable of eroding […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)