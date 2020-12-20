Sanwo-Olu to Imams : Spread COVID-19 prevention tips in your sermons

….Launches Hajj Savings Scheme initiative

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Sunday called on imams and other islamic clerics in the state to spread the message of established safety protocols during their sermons to reduce the rising cases of the coronavirus in the state.

The governor, who said that the state government just lost another prominent person around 4am on Sunday to COVID-19, said that the deadly virus is till very much around and that clerics should help the government in saving lives by urging their congregation on to strictly adhere to safety protocol.

Speaking at the launch of the Hajj Savings Scheme initiative by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), at the EkoFM hall, Agindingbi, the governor said that as Nigerians look forward to next year’s Hajj exercise, was pertinent to inform people that the second wave of the pandemic is being reported around the globe.

The scheme is a tripartite arrangement between the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), States’ Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Ja’iz Bank designed to encourage intending pilgrims to save towards actualizing their dreams of performing the Holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as enshrined in the Holy Quran within a specified period of time

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said the disease is still very much around and active, saying everyone must ensure that they know their status and adhere strictly to the laid down protocols.

The state’s Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi said that the era of selling one’s property before one could embark on the hajj is over, describing the hajj saving scheme as a lofty idea and a welcome development and could not have come at a better time than now that the global economic meltdown is affecting virtually everybody and countries of the world including our nation Nigeria.

NACHON Chairman, Barrister Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, said that the flagging off of the hajj saving scheme in the southwest was part of his pledges when he assumed office. He said the new scheme would make hajj easy for everyone can now perform hajj without having to take loan or sell property.

