Sanwo-Olu to Imams: Spread COVID-19 prevention tips on your sermons

Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday called on imams and other Islamic clerics in the state to spread the message of established safety protocols during their sermons to reduce rising cases of the deadly coronavirus in the state.

 

The governor, who said that the state government just lost another prominent person around 4a.m. yesterday to COVID-19, said clerics should help the government in saving lives by urging their congregation on to strictly adhere to safety protocol as the deadly virus was still very much around.

 

Speaking at the launch of Hajj Savings Scheme initiative by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) at the EkoFM hall, Agindingbi, Sanwo-Olu said that as Nigerians looked forward to next year’s Hajj exercise, it was pertinent to inform people that the second wave of the pandemic was being reported around the globe. Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said the disease was still very much around and active, saying everyone must ensure that they know their status and adhere strictly to the laid down protocols. He, however, commended NACHON Chairman, Barrister Zikrullah Kunle Hassan for all the laudable initiatives he had brought on board to make the Hajj exercise seamless while raising the bar of performance in Hajj operations. The governor, who reminded the gathering about the inability of pilgrims across the world to embark on the exercise in 2020 due to COVID 19 pandemic, said there was no need for anyone to relax over the pandemic.

 

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Olanrewaju Elegushi said that the era of selling one’s property before embarking on hajj was over, describing the hajj saving scheme as lofty idea and a welcome development which would not have come at a better time than now that the global economic meltdown was affecting everybody and countries of the world including Nigeria.

 

NACHON Chairman, Hassan, said that the flagging off the hajj saving scheme in the southwest was part of his pledge when he assumed office, saying the new scheme would make hajj easy as everyone can now perform hajj without having to take loan or sell property

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

