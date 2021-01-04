News

Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate 377 projects

…extends stay-at-home directive for workers

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said that his administration will embark on commissioning of about 377 projects across the state as implementation of N1.163 trillion 2021 budget has begun. The governor, who said that the state would not but give unending praise to God, especially considering challenges comprising coronavirus pandemic, #ENDSARS protests and other disasters that confronted it last year. Speaking at the 2021 Thanksgiving Service at the Ikeja State House, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu described thanksgiving service theme entitled “In Everything Give Thanks” as apt. He said that theme had been inspired by “Psalms 50 verse 23, which says whoever offers praise glorifies Me; And to him who orders his conduct aright I will show the salvation of God.” He said: “Starting this month, Lagosians are going to see renewed effort going into uplifting their welfare and living standards. Over the next few months we have 377 projects slated for commissioning across the state in various sectors; all embarked upon to positively impact the lives of every resident of Lagos State.

“These projects include 52 Tonne Per Hour Imota Rice Mill in Ikorodu; The Pen Cinema Junction Flyover and Ramp in Agege; The Restored Glover Memorial Hall, Marina, Lagos Island; The Ariyo (Mile 10) – Ira – Muwo Bridge Phase 1 in Ojo; The remodeled Youth Center in Abesan, Ipaja;The Lagos State Affordable Public Housing Scheme in Idale, Badagry, comprising 252 units of 2-bedroom bungalows; The LagosHOMS Housing Project in Iponri, comprising 132 housing units; The LagosHOMS Housing Project in Lekki Phase 2, comprising 84 housing units; The LagosHOMS Housing Project Phase 2B in Igbogbo, comprising 84 housing units.” Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu has directed workers on Grade Level 14 and below until to remain at home 18th January, 2021. Sanwo-Olu, who said the directive excluded essential duty staff as well as first responders, enjoined all public servants to stay safe and keep adhering to all COVID-19 protocols in order to rid the state of the pandemic in the shortest possible time.

