Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Pen Cinema bridge Saturday

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State will on Saturday inaugurate the Agege Pen Cinema Bridge to ease traffic flow. The construction of the bridge was started by the administration of the immediate past Governor Akinwunmi Ambode but the Sanwo- Olu-led administration completed it to reduce the transportation challenges in that axis.

The governor dropped the hint at the ongoing 2021 Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit, holding virtually and physically at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island. Sanwo-Olu said the construction of the bridge was one of the numerous results of the past Ehingbeti summit and a reflection of the public private partnership of the state government.

He said: “We are the largest city in Nigeria and the seventh fastest growing city in the world, and the gold factor that sets us above the rest is of course our human capital: their entrepreneurial energy, optimism and ability to pull together; our citizens’ unwavering confidence in our leadership, that we will continue to develop and implement the long-range development plans for transformational change in the state.

This is indeed demonstrated by the relatively very high standard of political stability in the state.” The governor added that the state had continued to invest in and improve on its legal and regulatory mechanisms, including alternative dispute resolution options together with improved judicial infrastructure. According to him, the state regularly issues new laws and executive orders to strengthen the frameworks that underpin the ease of doing business. He added: “Our demographic and geographical endowments: over 22 million people, Sea Ports that control over 75 per cent of Nigerian imports, a 180km coastline and the busiest airport in West Africa, Lagos is one huge and accessible market within the West African Economic zone, and well positioned for the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement. Need I remind us that, were Lagos a country, it would be West Africa’s second largest economy, after Nigeria?”

