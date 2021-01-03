Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to Lagosians: I’ll commission 377 projects soon

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Sunday said that his adminstration will embark on commissioning of about 377 projects across the state, saying that the implementation of N1.163 trillion 2021 budget has begun.
The governor, who said that the state cannot but give unending praise to God, especially considering all the challenges comprising coronavirus pandemic, #EndSARS protests and other disasters that confronted it last year.
Speaking at the 2021 Thanksgiving Service, which held at the Ikeja State House, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu described the theme of this year’s service, entitled: “In Everything Give Thanks”, as apt.
He said that theme has been inspired by Psalms 50 verse 23, which says: “Whoever offers praise glorifies Me; And to him who orders his conduct aright I will show the salvation of God.”
According to him, it is a very pertinent theme and message, as it speaks to the need for us to continually be appreciative of the wondrous works of the Lord now even more than ever before, adding that God deserves our fullest gratitude.
Speaking on the arrays of projects lined up for the commissioning by his administration, the governor said he would ensure the budget works for the people of the state.
He said: “Starting this month, Lagosians are going to see renewed effort going into uplifting their welfare and living standards. Over the next few months we have 377 projects slated for commissioning across the state, in various sectors, all embarked upon to positively impact the lives of every resident of Lagos State.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Christmas: Plateau Reps member donates 2,600 bags of rice, 21 cows to constituents

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Navy and Member Representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has donated 2,600 bags of rice and 21 cows to his constituents for the celebration of Christmas.   Gagdi, who presented the items on Wednesday in Jos, said that the gesture was to support not only […]
Metro & Crime

Troops kill female suicide bomber, five others

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Troops deployed in Bama, Borno State, foiled a suicide bomb attempt on their location on November 3, after killing a female terrorist suspect. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said five other terrorist suspects were neutralised in a failed attempt to “infiltrate” Buni […]
Metro & Crime

Ayade fulfils promise, employs 20000, begins salary payment

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cross River State Governor, Sir Ben Ayade has made good his promise to employ 20000 young Cross Riverians with each of the 18 local government councils engaging 1000 workers while the state civil service takes in 2000 new workers. Recall that governor Ayade had in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and #EndSARS conflagration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica