Sanwo-Olu to Lagosians: I’ll commission 377 projects soon

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Sunday said that his adminstration will embark on commissioning of about 377 projects across the state, saying that the implementation of N1.163 trillion 2021 budget has begun.

The governor, who said that the state cannot but give unending praise to God, especially considering all the challenges comprising coronavirus pandemic, #EndSARS protests and other disasters that confronted it last year.

Speaking at the 2021 Thanksgiving Service, which held at the Ikeja State House, Alausa, Sanwo-Olu described the theme of this year’s service, entitled: “In Everything Give Thanks”, as apt.

He said that theme has been inspired by Psalms 50 verse 23, which says: “Whoever offers praise glorifies Me; And to him who orders his conduct aright I will show the salvation of God.”

According to him, it is a very pertinent theme and message, as it speaks to the need for us to continually be appreciative of the wondrous works of the Lord now even more than ever before, adding that God deserves our fullest gratitude.

Speaking on the arrays of projects lined up for the commissioning by his administration, the governor said he would ensure the budget works for the people of the state.

He said: “Starting this month, Lagosians are going to see renewed effort going into uplifting their welfare and living standards. Over the next few months we have 377 projects slated for commissioning across the state, in various sectors, all embarked upon to positively impact the lives of every resident of Lagos State.”

